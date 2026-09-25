The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades ahead of available for a full Friday of college football. Northwestern heads to Indiana at 8 p.m. ET and Clemson closes the night at California at 10:30 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Navy trades at $0.70 per share on Kalshi to beat UAB, who trades at $0.31 per share. Indiana trades at $0.93 per share to beat Northwestern, who trades at $0.08 per share. Clemson trades at $0.55 per share to beat California, who trades at $0.46 per share.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not variable amounts like other offers.

Indiana vs. Northwestern predictions

Indiana is 3-0 and ranked among the top five teams in the country, while Northwestern is 2-0 of its own. Wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (lower body) headlines Northwestern's injury report, with tight end Chris Petrucci also questionable. Indiana's list includes kicker Nico Radicic (back) and running back Khobie Martin, both questionable. Indiana trades at $0.93 per share on Kalshi to win, with Northwestern at $0.08 per share. More than 49.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 49.5 trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on Northwestern vs. Indiana here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Clemson vs. California predictions

Clemson is 2-1 after a 20-28 win over North Carolina, its only loss coming on the road at LSU. California is 1-1. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina (elbow) is on Clemson's injury report along with running backs Jay Haynes and Peyton Streko and wide receivers Keil McGriff and Cole Turner, while California lists a running back dealing with a leg injury. Clemson trades at $0.55 per share on Kalshi to win, with California at $0.46 per share. More than 50.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 50.5 trading at $0.48 per share. Trade on Clemson vs. California here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.