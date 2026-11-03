The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. With much of the country focused on election results, Tuesday MACtion starts at 7 p.m. ET when the Ohio Bobcats visit the Akron Zips, followed by the Buffalo Bulls at the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 8 p.m. ET. Ohio trades at $0.845 per share to win at Akron, and Miami (OH) trades at $0.675 per share to win at home against Buffalo. More than 51.5 points scored in Akron vs. Ohio is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Ohio vs. Akron predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio is 6-2 and 4-0 in MAC play, and it is coming off a 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 24 after a 48-7 win at Sacramento State and a 31-14 win against Central Michigan. Quarterback Nick Poulos has completed 58 of 98 passes for 781 yards and six touchdowns, running back Victor Rosa has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Riley Neer has 37 catches for 497 yards.

Akron is 1-7 and 0-4 in the MAC, and it has lost seven straight games, including a 35-20 loss at Kent State on Oct. 24 and a 34-14 loss at Miami (OH). Quarterback Brayden Roggow has passed for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions, running back Jordan Gant has rushed for 618 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Marcel Williams has 34 catches for 375 yards. Two of the Zips' last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 55 and 58.

On Kalshi, Ohio trades at $0.845 per share to win and Akron trades at $0.155 per share. Ohio winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.