The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Saturday's college football slate continues with Kentucky vs. Oklahoma and Notre Dame vs. BYU. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 17, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma predictions

Kentucky is 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, and it has won its last two games by one point each in overtime, 35-34 at South Carolina and 35-34 against LSU on Oct. 10. The Wildcats' only loss was 45-17 against Alabama, and they have scored at least 31 points in five of six games while allowing 28.0 points per game. Oklahoma is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC after a 27-24 win against Texas on a neutral field on Oct. 10, and it has allowed 17.6 points per game.

Oklahoma lost 17-10 at Michigan and 41-13 at Georgia, and it has scored 23.0 points per game. Kalshi's combined points for this game are trading at $0.47 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 44.5. All six Kentucky games have finished above 44.5 combined points, while three of Oklahoma's five have. Trade on Kentucky vs. Oklahoma here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.