The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get a guaranteed bonus, not a variable amount like other offers. Saturday's college football slate includes Georgia vs. Alabama, Texas vs. Oklahoma, and Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Missouri trades at $0.615 per share to host Texas A&M at noon ET, Vanderbilt trades at $0.235 per share against Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. ET, and each game has a combined points market below. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and not leave it up to chance.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified October 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri predictions

Texas A&M visits Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium for a noon ET kickoff against Missouri, ranked 14th. Missouri is 4-1 and 1-1 in SEC play after a 45-17 win over Florida last Saturday, when quarterback Austin Simmons passed for 340 yards and Roberts ran for 211. The Tigers also beat Kansas 38-21 and Troy 27-17, and their only loss was 31-24 at Mississippi State.

Texas A&M is 3-2 and 1-2 in the SEC, coming off a 34-7 win over Arkansas, with quarterback Marcel Reed throwing for a high of 236 yards in a 31-21 loss to Kentucky. The Aggies also lost 35-6 at LSU, and they beat Missouri State 50-0 and Arizona State 48-20. Texas A&M won the last meeting 38-17 at Missouri on Nov. 8, 2025.



On Kalshi, Missouri trades at $0.615 per share to win and Texas A&M trades at $0.395 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt predictions

Ole Miss visits FirstBank Stadium in Nashville for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Vanderbilt. Ole Miss is 3-1 and ranked ninth, with wins of 41-38 over Louisville, 41-9 over Charlotte and 32-24 over LSU before a 52-28 loss at Florida last Saturday. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has passed for a high of 336, 225, 363, and 298 yards in the four games.

Vanderbilt is 3-2 and 0-2 in the SEC after beating Austin Peay 28-9, Delaware 35-26 and NC State 35-31, then losing 21-15 at Auburn and 38-14 at Georgia. Quarterbacks Curtis and Berlowitz have split the work, with Curtis passing for 277 yards against NC State and Berlowitz for 190 against Georgia.

On Kalshi, Vanderbilt trades at $0.235 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.765 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.405 per share for more than 58.5 and $0.595 per share for fewer than 58.5. Trade on the game here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus.

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

Georgia visits Tuscaloosa for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Alabama, with College GameDay in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is 5-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, ranked sixth, after a 56-23 win at Mississippi State, and has beaten East Carolina 48-10, Kentucky 45-17, Florida State 50-36 and South Carolina 49-18. Quarterback Russell has passed for 256, 188, 320, 365 and 285 yards in the five games.

Georgia is 5-0 and 3-0, ranked second, and beat Vanderbilt 38-14 last Saturday, when quarterback Gunner Stockton passed for 295 yards. The Bulldogs also beat Oklahoma 41-13, Arkansas 45-17, Western Kentucky 70-20 and Tennessee State 63-3.

The teams met twice in 2025, with Alabama winning 24-21 at Georgia on Sept. 27 and Georgia winning 28-7 in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6.

On Kalshi, Alabama trades at $0.525 per share to win and Georgia trades at $0.485 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 51.5.

The latest Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast is calling for a few showers and temperatures in the 60s. Trade on Georgia vs. Alabama here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and pocket a $55 trading bonus:

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