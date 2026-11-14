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SportsLine's team of experts have revealed college football picks from those three games as part of our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

SMU vs. Wake Forest: Mustangs to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Cowboys to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.50 per share)

SMU vs. Wake Forest: Mustangs to win by more than 1.5 points

"Since SMU joined the ACC in 2024, they are 12-0 at home against conference opponents, with an average margin of victory of nearly 21 points per game. But Wake Forest has won seven straight games, despite having injury issues with QB Gio Lopez," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Here's why I like the Mustangs: outside of a home loss to Miami, where the Hurricanes kind of shut it down in the second half, and a win the next week at Louisville, the Demon Deacons have beaten next to no one. Seven of their eight wins are against teams below .500. Expect more Mustangs home magic on Saturday."

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Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Cowboys to win by more than 3.5 points

"I love this spot for Oklahoma State. With only two conference losses, they aren't fully out of the Big 12 championship race, but they can certainly do damage to Texas Tech's chances this weekend," Cohen said. "Led by future high draft pick QB Drew Mestemaker, the Cowboys rank third nationally in passing yards per game while the Red Raiders have the third-worst pass defense in college football. Mestemaker has topped 300 yards passing in eight straight games and should easily eclipse that mark against a Texas Tech defense that has allowed an average of 34 points per game over the last month."

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