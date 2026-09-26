The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for a full Saturday of college football. Available for a full Saturday of college football. No. 1 Texas visits No. 14 Tennessee at noon ET in Knoxville, Ole Miss heads to Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville, and South Carolina closes the day at Alabama at 7 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Ole Miss trades at $0.385 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Florida at $0.615 per share at home. More than 59.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share on Kalshi. Texas trades at $0.645 per share on Kalshi to win over Tennessee.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not variable amounts like other offers.

Texas vs. Tennessee predictions

Texas and Tennessee have met exactly three times in program history, in 1951, 1953, and 1969, with Texas winning two of the three and Tennessee taking the first meeting. Today's game is the first between the two programs since that 1969 matchup, which means there's no recent form to lean on, only a 57-year gap.

It's 60 degrees at kickoff in Neyland Stadium, cool and clear for a noon start.

Arch Manning has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 661 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions across three games for Texas, highlighted by a fourth-quarter comeback against Ohio State.

Tennessee counters with a defense that's held up well early, though its own passing numbers haven't been made public through SportsLine's feed.

Texas trades at $0.645 per share on Kalshi to win, with Tennessee at $0.355 per share. More than 54.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 54.5 trading at $0.485 per share. Trade on Texas vs. Tennessee here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Ole Miss vs. Florida predictions

Florida won the last meeting between these two, 24-17 at home back in November 2024, and tonight's rematch again comes down in Gainesville.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, back for a second season after breaking out in 2025, has thrown for 336 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing score of his own so far this year.

Florida's Aaron Philo has been efficient in relief duty, completing 32 of 42 passes for 517 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception across two starts.

Kickoff at Florida Field is set for 72 degrees, comfortable for late September in north Florida

Ole Miss trades at $0.385 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Florida at $0.615 per share at home. More than 59.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 59.5 trading at $0.495 per share, close to a coin flip on the scoring pace. Trade on Ole Miss vs. Florida here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

South Carolina vs. Alabama predictions

The pricing here is lopsided before the ball is even kicked: Alabama trades at $0.815 per share on Kalshi to beat South Carolina, who trades at just $0.185 per share. That's not far off what happened the last time these two played. Alabama scored twice in the final two minutes to escape South Carolina 29-22 last October, and Alabama has now won three straight in the series after South Carolina won three of the four meetings before that.

Quarterback Keelon Russell takes over as Alabama's starter this season after completing 21 of 33 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns with an interception this spring, while South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is back after throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions a year ago.

It's 74 degrees at kickoff in Tuscaloosa.

More than 53.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 53.5 trading at $0.495 per share. Trade on South Carolina vs. Alabama here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.