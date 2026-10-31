The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds for college football trading on Saturday for games including USC vs. Ohio State and Clemson vs. FSU. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed college football picks for Clemson vs. Florida State and USC vs. Ohio State as part of our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Florida State vs. Clemson: Fewer than 50.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

USC vs. Ohio State: Buckeyes to win by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

Florida State vs. Clemson: Fewer than 50.5 points scored

"In four Florida State home games, the Seminoles have held opponents to at least a touchdown under their scoring average," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "In three road games, FSU has surrendered 43+ points to each opponent. Talk about true home and road splits! Clemson is only averaging 21.4 points per game this season and surrendering 11.3 PPG to opponents not named LSU or Miami. The Tigers have two touchdown passes, fewest in the country. Points may be at a premium in this matchup between ACC has-beens."

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USC vs. Ohio State: Buckeyes to win by more than 6.5 points NO

"I'm buying low on USC after that ugly loss at Wisconsin. Since 2024, traditional Big Ten teams heading west to face former Pac-12 schools are just 5-9 against the margin," SportsLine college football expert Brad Thomas said. "Ohio State is also making this trip without Julian Sayin. Luke Fahey has thrown just 13 passes this season, and two were picked off. USC's pass defense has been rough, but a freshman in his first start isn't a lock to take advantage. The Trojans have been tough on third down, holding teams to a 32.1% conversion rate. Jayeden Maiava is the best quarterback on the field, and USC ranks third nationally in EPA per dropback. This one should stay within a touchdown, and the Trojans could win it outright."

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