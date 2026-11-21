The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football schedule includes Georgia vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to beat South Carolina. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 20, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Georgia vs. South Carolina predictions

Georgia is the side priced highest on the slate, and it has the road record to back it up. The Bulldogs are 9-1 and 3-0 on the road, and they are coming off a 20-17 win at Alabama after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 27-8 win against Florida. Georgia has scored 161 points across its last five games, an average of 32.2, and it has allowed 80, an average of 16.0.

South Carolina is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Arkansas after a 17-9 win against Texas A&M and a 42-25 win at Oklahoma. The Gamecocks have scored 130 points across their last five games, an average of 26.0, and they have allowed 111, an average of 22.2.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to win on the road and South Carolina trades at $0.135 per share. Georgia winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 14.5 points at $0.515, more than 15.5 points at $0.495, more than 16.5 points at $0.485, more than 17.5 points at $0.445 and more than 20.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.565 per share for more than 49.5, $0.53 for more than 50.5, $0.485 for more than 51.5 and $0.455 for more than 52.5, and fewer than 51.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Two of South Carolina's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 67 and 57, and one of Georgia's did, at 69. Trade on college football games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.