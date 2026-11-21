The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football schedule includes Vanderbilt vs. Florida at 12 p.m. ET, LSU vs. Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET and Georgia vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Florida trades at $0.83 per share to beat Vanderbilt, LSU trades at $0.51 per share to beat Tennessee, and Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to beat South Carolina. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 20, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Vanderbilt vs. Florida predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Florida is priced as a clear leader at home. The Gators are 6-4 and 3-2 at home, and they are coming off a 21-14 win at Kentucky after a 23-7 loss against Oklahoma and a 27-8 loss at Georgia. Florida has scored 82 points across its last five games, an average of 16.4, and it has allowed 126, an average of 25.2.

Vanderbilt is 4-6 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 21-6 loss against Alabama after a 25-23 win at Mississippi State and a 34-17 loss at Kentucky. The Commodores have scored 86 points across their last five games, an average of 17.2, and they have allowed 161, an average of 32.2. Two of Florida's last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 51 and 57, and four of Vanderbilt's did, at 48, 51, 52 and 69.

On Kalshi, Florida trades at $0.83 per share to win at home and Vanderbilt trades at $0.175 per share. Florida winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.595 per share, more than 10.5 points at $0.555, more than 12.5 points at $0.525, more than 13.5 points at $0.495 and more than 14.5 points at $0.445. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 44.5, $0.485 for more than 47.5, $0.445 for more than 48.5 and $0.425 for more than 49.5, and fewer than 47.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Trade on Vanderbilt vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

LSU vs. Tennessee predictions

LSU and Tennessee is the closest game on Kalshi's Saturday slate. Tennessee is 8-2 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 22-7 win at Texas A&M after a 34-6 win against Kentucky and a 27-24 loss at South Carolina. The Volunteers have scored 130 points across their last five games, an average of 26.0, and they have allowed 67, an average of 13.4.

LSU is 6-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 22-21 loss against Texas after a 31-13 loss against Alabama and a 38-17 win at Auburn. The Tigers have scored 137 points across their last five games, an average of 27.4, and they have allowed 105, an average of 21.0.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.51 per share to win on the road and Tennessee trades at $0.495 per share. LSU winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.475 and more than 3.5 points at $0.405, while Tennessee winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.455 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.435 and more than 3.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.595 per share for more than 42.5, $0.495 for more than 45.5, $0.485 for more than 46.5, $0.455 for more than 47.5 and $0.425 for more than 48.5, and fewer than 45.5 trades at $0.505 per share. Two of LSU's last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 55 and 69, and one of Tennessee's did, at 51. Trade on LSU vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Georgia vs. South Carolina predictions

Georgia is the side priced highest on the slate, and it has the road record to back it up. The Bulldogs are 9-1 and 3-0 on the road, and they are coming off a 20-17 win at Alabama after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 27-8 win against Florida. Georgia has scored 161 points across its last five games, an average of 32.2, and it has allowed 80, an average of 16.0.

South Carolina is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Arkansas after a 17-9 win against Texas A&M and a 42-25 win at Oklahoma. The Gamecocks have scored 130 points across their last five games, an average of 26.0, and they have allowed 111, an average of 22.2.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to win on the road and South Carolina trades at $0.135 per share. Georgia winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 14.5 points at $0.515, more than 15.5 points at $0.495, more than 16.5 points at $0.485, more than 17.5 points at $0.445 and more than 20.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.565 per share for more than 49.5, $0.53 for more than 50.5, $0.485 for more than 51.5 and $0.455 for more than 52.5, and fewer than 51.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Two of South Carolina's last five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 67 and 57, and one of Georgia's did, at 69. Trade on college football games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.