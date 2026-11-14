The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's slate continues with Spurs vs. Warriors at 9:30 p.m. ET and Houston vs. Colorado in college football at 10:15 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA and college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

In addition to sports, you can also trade on politics on Kalshi, including who will be new Senate Majority Leader and Democratic Presidential nominee. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Houston vs. Colorado predictions

Houston is trading at $0.74 per share to win. Colorado is at $0.27 per share. You can also trade on how many points Houston will win by, with eight or more trading at $0.50 per share and seven points or fewer, or a Colorado win, trading at $0.51 per share.

Houston is ranked 14th in the country and is 7-2 overall, 4-2 in conference. Colorado has won three of nine games and is 1-5 in conference. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.