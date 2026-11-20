The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's slate features Oregon vs. Michigan State in college football at 8 p.m. ET and Pacers vs. Cavaliers in the NBA at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

The Oregon and Michigan State game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 44.5, and the Pacers and Cavaliers game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 232.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 232.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 20, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.



Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Oregon vs. Michigan State predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Oregon is priced as a heavy leader on the road. The Ducks are 7-3 overall and 2-2 on the road, and they are coming off a 31-7 win against Michigan after a 41-28 win at Ohio State and a 34-26 win against Northwestern. Oregon has scored 144 points across its last five games, an average of 28.8, and it has allowed 85, an average of 17.0. Dylan Raiola has completed 141 of 213 passes for 1,695 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions, and Dakorien Moore has 55 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.

Michigan State is 3-7 and 2-4 at home, and it is coming off a 21-14 loss against Washington after a 15-6 win at Michigan and a 28-10 loss at UCLA. The Spartans have scored 97 points across their last five games, an average of 19.4, and they have allowed 117, an average of 23.4. Alessio Milivojevic has completed 149 of 229 passes for 1,559 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions, and Jaziun Patterson has rushed for 327 yards and five touchdowns. Two of Oregon's last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 69 and 60, and two of Michigan State's did, at 45 and 75.

On Kalshi, Oregon trades at $0.895 per share to win on the road and Michigan State trades at $0.105 per share. Oregon winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.625 per share, more than 16.5 points at $0.565, more than 17.5 points at $0.515, more than 20.5 points at $0.455 and more than 21.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 43.5, $0.505 for more than 44.5, $0.475 for more than 45.5 and $0.455 for more than 46.5, and fewer than 44.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on Oregon vs. Michigan State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Pacers vs. Cavaliers predictions

Cleveland is 8-8 and 6-3 at home, and it is coming off a 124-121 loss against Memphis after a 126-115 win against Chicago and a 127-117 win against Dallas. The Cavaliers have scored 610 points across their last five games, an average of 122.0, and they have allowed 596, an average of 119.2. Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland with 24.8 points per game, Jarrett Allen averages 8.8 rebounds, and James Harden averages 6.3 assists. Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are out, and Peyton Watson is day to day.

Indiana is 5-10 and 3-4 on the road, and it is coming off a 119-104 loss against Houston after a 131-124 loss at Philadelphia and a 106-104 win against New York. The Pacers have scored 570 points across their last five games, an average of 114.0, and they have allowed 580, an average of 116.0. Pascal Siakam leads Indiana with 23.1 points per game, Ivica Zubac averages 7.9 rebounds, and Andrew Nembhard averages 7.6 assists. Tyrese Haliburton, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard are out, and Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Braden Smith are day to day. Four of Cleveland's last five games finished with more than 232.5 combined points, at 245, 241, 244 and 254, and two of Indiana's did, at 255 and 247.

On Kalshi, Cleveland trades at $0.685 per share to win at home and Indiana trades at $0.315 per share. Cleveland winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, more than 6.5 points at $0.475, more than 7.5 points at $0.44 and more than 9.5 points at $0.38. The game's combined points are trading at $0.595 per share for more than 228.5, $0.55 for more than 230.5, $0.505 for more than 232.5, $0.455 for more than 234.5 and $0.41 for more than 236.5, and fewer than 232.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.