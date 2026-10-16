The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for the MLB playoffs and Friday night college football. In ALCS Game 4, the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Cleveland Guardians at 8 p.m. ET. In college football, Memphis visits Tulane at 7:30 p.m. ET and Washington visits Purdue at 8 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Memphis vs. Tulane predictions

Memphis is 5-1 and 2-0 in the American Conference after a 38-13 win over UAB on Oct. 10. The Tigers have scored 231 points (38.5 per game) and allowed 125; their only loss was 38-20 at Boise State. Memphis scored 59 at Charlotte and 45 against UT Martin, and its quarterback passed for 384 yards in the loss to Boise State and 318 at Charlotte.

Tulane is 2-3 and 0-1 in the conference after a 20-17 loss at Army on Oct. 10, and the Green Wave have scored only 92 points in five games. They won 28-24 against South Alabama and 24-21 against Southern Miss, and lost 17-3 at Duke and 31-20 at Kansas State. On Kalshi, Memphis trades at $0.71 per share to win at Tulane, and the Green Wave trade at $0.30 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.47 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 55.5, and four of Memphis's six games finished above that mark while none of Tulane's five did. Trade on Memphis vs. Tulane here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Washington vs. Purdue predictions

Purdue's offense is the reason this game has a chance to be a shootout. The Boilermakers are 3-3 and 2-1 in the Big Ten after a 41-13 win against Minnesota on Oct. 10, a game in which their leading rusher gained 195 yards, and they have scored 193 points, an average of 32.2. Their quarterback has passed for at least 317 yards in three of six games, with 378 at UCLA the high, and Purdue scored 36 in a two-overtime loss to Wake Forest and 38 in a loss at UCLA.

The defense is the other side of that. Purdue has allowed 188 points, including 52 at UCLA and 49 against Notre Dame, and it has played in four games with 59 or more combined points. Washington is 3-3 and 0-3 in the Big Ten after a 41-24 loss to Iowa on Oct. 9 and has scored 157 points, an average of 26.2. On Kalshi, Purdue trades at $0.59 per share to win at home, and Washington trades at $0.41 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 50.5, and five of Purdue's six games finished above that mark, with totals of 63, 74, 90, 59 and 54, while three of Washington's six did. Trade on Washington vs. Purdue here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.