The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You can use those guaranteed funds for college football trading on Friday, including matchups like Tulane vs. Memphis and Purdue vs. Washington. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts provided a pick from each of those games and then rounded out our Friday best Kalshi trades with a pick from Jaguars vs. Texans in London on Sunday for a Kalshi NFL trade. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Tulane vs. Memphis: Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Purdue vs. Washington: Washington to win ($0.40 per share)

Jaguars vs. Texans: Woody Marks 50+ rushing yards NO ($0.53 per share)

Tulane vs. Memphis: Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points

"We know Memphis will be able to score and score frequently. I'm more interested in their defensive approach to this Tulane matchup and how consistently can they get off the field on third downs," SportsLine college football expert Emory Hunt said. "The Green Wave haven't been able to stack excellent offensive performances, which ends up putting their defense in a bind."

Kalshi prices Memphis to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Memphis vs. Tulane here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Purdue vs. Washington: Washington to win

These two teams are trending in different directions and share a common opponent in Minnesota, with Purdue beating the Golden Golphers 41-13 and Washington losing 27-24. However, the Huskies have been able to move the ball through the air and Purdue's pass defense has been susceptible all season. Jedd Fisch and Barry Odom know this a potential turning point with both programs entering the game at 3-3. The model predicts Washington wins in 55% of simulations

Purdue is priced at $0.60 per share to win at home on Kalshi and Washington is priced at $0.40 per share to pull off the road win. Trade on Washington vs. Purdue here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Texans: Woody Marks 50+ rushing yards NO

"I will continue to fade running backs against the best rushing defense in the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars' rush defense has held opponents to a league low 63.8 rushing yards per game," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Last year, they also led the NFL, allowing only 85.6 yards per game. Woody Marks will step in for the injured David Montgomery for Houston. He had 62 vs. Tennessee last week. The Titans' defense is not the Jaguars' defense."

Kalshi prices Marks to reach 50 yards rushing at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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