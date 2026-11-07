The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate features the Alabama Crimson Tide at the LSU Tigers and the Oregon Ducks at the Ohio State Buckeyes, both at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Georgia Bulldogs at the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Alabama vs. LSU predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Alabama is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 31-20 win against Texas A&M on Oct. 24 after a 26-10 loss at Tennessee and a 20-17 loss against Georgia. Quarterback Keelon Russell has completed 148 of 221 passes for 2,057 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Daniel Hill has rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has 29 catches for 488 yards. Two of the Crimson Tide's last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 79 and 67.

LSU is also 6-2 and 3-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 38-17 win at Auburn on Oct. 24 after a 31-0 win against Mississippi State and a 35-34 overtime loss at Kentucky. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has completed 180 of 256 passes for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Dilin Jones has rushed for 657 yards and six touchdowns, and wide receiver Jackson Harris has 36 catches for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. Linebacker Whit Weeks, who missed the last four games with a fractured leg, was listed as doubtful. Three of the Tigers' last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points, at 55, 69 and 77.

On Kalshi, LSU trades at $0.675 per share to win at home and Alabama trades at $0.325 per share. LSU winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Alabama vs. LSU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Oregon vs. Ohio State predictions

Oregon is 5-3 and 3-2 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 34-26 win against Northwestern on Oct. 31 after a 21-10 loss at Illinois and a 17-14 win against Nebraska. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has completed 96 of 145 passes for 1,097 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Jordon Davison has rushed for 439 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore has 41 catches for 545 yards. Two of the Ducks' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 60 and 68.

Ohio State is 6-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten, and it is coming off a 30-18 loss at USC on Oct. 31 after a 19-15 win at Indiana and a 45-16 win against Maryland. Quarterback Julian Sayin has completed 131 of 192 passes for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Bo Jackson has rushed for 637 yards, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns. Three of the Buckeyes' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 48, 61 and 61.

On Kalshi, Ohio State trades at $0.725 per share to win at home and Oregon trades at $0.275 per share. Ohio State winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.475 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.525 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Oregon vs. Ohio State here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss predictions

Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 20-17 win at Alabama. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 20 catches for 349 yards. None of the Bulldogs' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, and the highest was 54.

Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas and a 31-3 win against Missouri. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 48 catches for 669 yards. Four of the Rebels' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, at 60, 61, 69 and 80.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.615 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.385 per share. Georgia winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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