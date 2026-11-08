The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate continues with Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Miami vs. Notre Dame, both at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

Georgia is 7-1 and 5-1 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida on Oct. 31 after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 20-17 win at Alabama. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has completed 130 of 181 passes for 1,671 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Dwight Phillips Jr. has rushed for 415 yards, and wide receiver Craig Dandridge has 20 catches for 349 yards. None of the Bulldogs' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, and the highest was 54.

Ole Miss is 6-2 and 4-2 in the SEC, and it is coming off a 45-15 win against Auburn on Oct. 31 after a 34-27 loss at Texas and a 31-3 win against Missouri. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has completed 189 of 296 passes for 2,189 yards and 18 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Kewan Lacy has rushed for 388 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Deuce Alexander has 48 catches for 669 yards. Four of the Rebels' last five games finished with more than 56.5 combined points, at 60, 61, 69 and 80.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.63 per share to win and Ole Miss trades at $0.39 per share. Georgia winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.51 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 56.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 56.5. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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