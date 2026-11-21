The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football slate includes UCLA vs. Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET, LSU vs. Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Georgia vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.



For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

UCLA vs. Michigan predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that UCLA is 10-0 and 4-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 22-14 against Illinois, 34-20 at Minnesota and 27-0 against Nevada. The Bruins have allowed 51 points across their last five games, an average of 10.2.

Michigan is 5-5 and 4-3 at home, and it is coming off a 31-7 loss at Oregon after a 15-6 loss against Michigan State and a 28-21 win at Rutgers. The Wolverines have scored 68 points across their last five games, an average of 13.6. SportsLine lists wide receiver JJ Buchanan, Michigan's leading receiver, with an undisclosed injury.

On Kalshi, UCLA trades at $0.625 per share to win on the road and Michigan trades at $0.375 per share. UCLA winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.575 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.505, more than 4.5 points at $0.455 and more than 5.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.445 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.555 per share for fewer than 39.5. One of UCLA's last five games finished above 39.5 combined points, at 54, and one of Michigan's did, at 49. Trade on UCLA vs. Michigan here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

LSU vs. Tennessee predictions

LSU and Tennessee is the closest game on Kalshi's Saturday slate. Tennessee is 8-2 and 5-1 at home, and it is coming off a 22-7 win at Texas A&M after a 34-6 win against Kentucky and a 27-24 loss at South Carolina. The Volunteers have allowed 67 points across their last five games, an average of 13.4.

LSU is 6-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 22-21 loss against Texas after a 31-13 loss against Alabama and a 38-17 win at Auburn. The Tigers have scored 137 points across their last five games, an average of 27.4, and they have allowed 105, an average of 21.0.

On Kalshi, Tennessee trades at $0.505 per share to win at home and LSU trades at $0.495 per share. Tennessee winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.455, more than 3.5 points at $0.385 and more than 6.5 points at $0.33. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 45.5, $0.47 for more than 46.5, $0.445 for more than 47.5 and $0.415 for more than 48.5, and fewer than 45.5 trades at $0.495 per share. Two of LSU's last five games finished above 45.5 combined points, at 55 and 69, and one of Tennessee's did, at 51. Trade on LSU vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Georgia vs. South Carolina predictions

Georgia is the side priced highest on the slate, and it has the road record to back it up. The Bulldogs are 9-1 and 3-0 on the road, and they are coming off a 20-17 win at Alabama after a 27-24 loss against Auburn and a 27-8 win against Florida. The Bulldogs have scored 161 points across their last five games, an average of 32.2, and they have allowed 80, an average of 16.0.

South Carolina is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Arkansas after a 17-9 win against Texas A&M and a 42-25 win at Oklahoma. The Gamecocks have allowed 111 points across their last five games, an average of 22.2.

On Kalshi, Georgia trades at $0.87 per share to win on the road and South Carolina trades at $0.135 per share. Georgia winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.64 per share, more than 13.5 points at $0.615, more than 14.5 points at $0.545 and more than 17.5 points at $0.455. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 51.5. Two of South Carolina's last five games finished above 51.5 combined points, at 67 and 57, and one of Georgia's did, at 69. Trade on the college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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