The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available depends on where they live. There are some intriguing college football betting opportunities on the docket for Saturday, headlined by Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford with LSU visiting Ole Miss. Sign up to wager on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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College football best bets on Saturday, Sept. 19

No game will be more focused on this weekend than LSU at Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl. These longtime rivals have never needed an excuse to hate one another, but the temperature kicked up a notch last November when LSU hired then-Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin now leads the Tigers back to Oxford in a top-10 clash with LSU ranked No. 7 and Ole Miss No. 8. Each side is 2-0 after LSU beat Clemson and Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss defeated Louisville and Charlotte. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt has tossed four touchdowns in two games for LSU, while Trinidad Chambliss looks like a Heisman Trophy contender for Ole Miss thus far. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Ole Miss winning in 53% of simulations at plus money.

The other ranked vs. ranked game on Saturday comes in the ACC with SMU visiting Louisville. The Mustangs took down Florida State and UC Davis to kick off 2026, while the Cardinals lost a thriller to Ole Miss before rebounding with a blowout win over Villanova. Both sides are ranked, and the early results show they could be Miami's top competition in the ACC this season. The total is set at 58.5, but the SportsLine model has the Under hitting in 55.3% of simulations. Bet on college football Week 3 and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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