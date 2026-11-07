New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. The college football Week 10 slate is loaded with huge games, including Kentucky vs. Tennessee and Miami vs. Notre Dame. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of all these offers from one of the top sports betting apps -- and to see which one you are eligible for -- check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 7

It might not have the cache of previous editions of this SEC showdown, but Alabama vs. LSU is still a big-time matchup, with the Tide (6-2) ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings and the Tigers (6-2) at No. 14. Alabama has lost to Tennessee and Georgia, while LSU's losses are to Ole Miss and Kentucky. Both teams come in off byes following comfortable wins, and this is Alabama's last big test of the regular season. The Tigers face Texas and Tennessee the next two weeks. LSU has the SEC's best offense, as it averages 510.1 yards and 40.1 points per game behind quarterback Sam Leavitt. Keelon Russell leads an Alabama unit that is third in scoring at 38.3 per contest, but the defense allows 21.3 (eighth). LSU is at home and has the second-best scoring defense in the SEC (16.0 PPG). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Tide covering as 6-point underdogs in 53% of its simulations, but LSU wins 62% of the time.

It's a huge day in the SEC, with other games including Kentucky vs. Tennessee and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Georgia is No. 2 in the CFP rankings, but Kentucky is next-highest at No. 7. Now the Wildcats head into Neyland Stadium to face the Vols, who are No. 13. UK has won six in a row since its Week 2 loss to Alabama, while the Vols beat the Crimson Tide but have losses to Texas and South Carolina. Both teams will lean heavily on their run games and defenses, which is why the SportsLine model has Under 50.5 hitting 59.6% of the time. Georgia was stunned by Auburn for its only loss but rebounded last week with a 28-7 home victory against Florida. The Rebels, 10th in the CFP rankings, lost to the Gators and Texas, and while they're at home, they allow nine more points per game than the Bulldogs. UGA leads the SEC in scoring at 41 per game, but Ole Miss scores 37.1 (fourth). The model sees some value on the Rebels, who win outright in 45% of simulations as +147 underdogs.

Notre Dame will be looking for revenge when they host No. 1 Miami -- and it'll be out to prove itself to the CFP Committee. Notre Dame's only loss came to a ranked BYU team, but an otherwise weak schedule has it sitting 11th in the rankings, behind three two-loss teams. The Hurricanes, led by Heisman candidate Darian Mensah, lead the nation in scoring at 47.6 points per game, and while receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury, he is expected to play Saturday. The Hurricanes have survived scares against Florida State (in overtime) and North Carolina, and the Irish are fifth in the nation in scoring (40.4 ppg). Notre Dame leads the nation in total defense (236.3 ypg) and is tied for fifth in scoring (13.4 ppg), while UM gives up less than 18 points per contest. Because of those defenses, the SportsLine model sees this falling short of the big total, as Under 56.5 hits 65.1% of the time for an 'A' grade. The score projection comes in just over 50 points. Bet on Alabama-LSU, Miami-Notre Dame and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is committed to responsible gaming and gives users tools like taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support and users who need additional help can find contact information for helplines and other resources on BetMGM's platforms.