The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Bet on college football games today like Miami vs. Clemson ad Washington vs. USC. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Week 5 college football

The Miami Hurricanes are rolling in 2026 and they'll head on the road in Week 5 to face a Clemson Tigers program mired in an existential crisis. The Canes are national championship contenders once again with Darian Mensah leading the charge, while Clemson is simply trying to maintain its image as a contender in the ACC. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, does see the Tigers avoiding disaster as they cover the spread in 53% of simulations.

Washington was expected to be a Big Ten threat, but the Huskies suffered a rare home loss to Minnesota last week and now head to Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans. USC is coming off a home loss against Oregon and needs a win to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole in conference play. The Huskies have the defense to trouble USC, but can Demond Williams Jr. get going offensively against a bad Trojans defense? The SportsLine model sees this being a relatively low-scoring game as Under 58.5 hits in 60.3% of simulations. Bet on Miami-Clemson, Washington-USC and more in Week 5 CFB with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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