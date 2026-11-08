New users can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over 10 days. The state you live in determines which offer is available to you. The college football Week 10 schedule continues with games like Ole Miss vs. Georgia and Miami vs. Notre Dame. Sign up here to bet on Saturday's college football games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of all these offers from one of the top sports betting apps -- and to see which one you are eligible for -- check out our BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 7

It's a huge day in the SEC, with games including Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Georgia was stunned by Auburn for its only loss but rebounded last week with a 28-7 home victory against Florida. The Rebels, 10th in the CFP rankings, lost to the Gators and Texas, and while they're at home, they allow nine more points per game than the Bulldogs. UGA leads the SEC in scoring at 41 per game, but Ole Miss scores 37.1 (fourth). The model sees some value on the Rebels, who win outright in 45% of simulations as +147 underdogs.

Notre Dame will be looking for revenge when they host No. 1 Miami -- and it'll be out to prove itself to the CFP Committee. Notre Dame's only loss came to a ranked BYU team, but an otherwise weak schedule has it sitting 11th in the rankings, behind three two-loss teams. The Hurricanes, led by Heisman candidate Darian Mensah, lead the nation in scoring at 47.6 points per game, and while receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury, he is expected to play Saturday. The Hurricanes have survived scares against Florida State (in overtime) and North Carolina, and the Irish are fifth in the nation in scoring (40.4 ppg). Notre Dame leads the nation in total defense (236.3 ypg) and is tied for fifth in scoring (13.4 ppg), while UM gives up less than 18 points per contest. Because of those defenses, the SportsLine model sees this falling short of the big total, as Under 56.5 hits 65.1% of the time for an 'A' grade. The score projection comes in just over 50 points. Bet on Alabama-LSU, Miami-Notre Dame and more with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM is committed to responsible gaming and gives users tools like taking timeouts, setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures to game responsibly. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat feature for customer support and users who need additional help can find contact information for helplines and other resources on BetMGM's platforms.