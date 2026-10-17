The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available varies by state. Saturday's biggest games include a matchup of unbeatens in Notre Dame vs. BYU. Click here to acces the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and start betting on college football:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has more information, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 17

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the eighth-ranked BYU Cougars are both undefeated and will face their biggest tests of the 2026 season to date when they meet at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Saturday's kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in in Provo, Utah.

Notre Dame is 6-0, and its closest game so far is an 11-point victory against North Carolina. The Irish come off a 58-7 demolition of Stanford last Saturday. The Cougars are 5-0 but have been tested slightly more, with three of their five wins by 14 points or fewer and the closest being a 17-10 victory against TCU.

BYU beat Iowa State 24-10 last Friday. Quarterbacks CJ Carr (1,378 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT) of Notre Dame and BYU's Bear Bachmeier (1,033 pass yards, 239 rushing, 12 total TD, 1 INT) both lead solid offenses. The Irish are scoring 44 points per game (fourth in FBS) and BYU is averaging 34.6. Both teams are even better on the other side of the ball, with Notre Dame first in FBS in total defense (214.2 yards per game) and BYU seventh (254.4).

The SportsLine model sees value on BYU, as it wins 36% of the time as the +320 underdog and covers the 10.5 points at a 60% rate. But the model's strongest play is Under 47.5, which hits in 60.9% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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