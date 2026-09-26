The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Week 4 of the 2026 college football season is here, featuring games like Oregon vs. USC and LSU vs. Texas A&M. Sign up to wager on Saturday's college football games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

College football Week 4 best bets on Saturday

Former Pac-12 rivals turned Big Ten rivals meet in Week 4 with USC hosting Oregon. The Trojans are trying to make a College Football Playoff run under Lincoln Riley and are off to a 4-0 start. The Ducks were No. 2 in the preseason rankings but are 2-1 after a stunning Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State. These offenses are dynamic, but both defenses have struggled at times this season. The Trojans win in 58% of simulations as a +150 underdog at home. Bet on college football games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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