The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available varies by state. Saturday's biggest games include a critical Alabama vs. Tennessee SEC showdown and a matchup of unbeatens in Notre Dame vs. BYU. Click here to acces the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and start betting on college football:

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Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 17

Alabama will come into Knoxville in a bad mood on Saturday after pondering all week what could have been. The Tide (5-1) come into the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff ranked No. 6 in the nation but fell just short of an upset of No. 2 Georgia last week. A couple of questionable decisions, including a non-call on what looked like pass interference in the end zone in the final few minutes, let the Bulldogs escape Tuscaloosa with a 20-17 victory. Bama quarterback and Heisman contender Keelon Russell was held mostly in check, completing 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 41 yards. He will look to move back into the spotlight with a big performance Saturday against No. 14 Tennessee. The Vols have lost only to then-No. 1 Texas (20-17) and beat Auburn and Arkansas the past two weeks, scoring 24 each time (after topping 40 in their first three games). George MacIntyre threw for 247 yards and a touchdown last week against the Razorbacks in his first start for Tennessee in place of promising true freshman Faizon Brandon (shoulder). The Volunteers haven't indicated when Brandon will return. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Vols winning outright at home in 45% of its simulations, and it has 'A' grades on Over 50.5 (64% of simulations) and UT to cover as a 7.5-point underdog (62%).

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the eighth-ranked BYU Cougars are both undefeated and will face their biggest tests of the 2026 season to date when they meet at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Saturday's kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in in Provo, Utah. Notre Dame is 6-0, and its closest game so far is an 11-point victory against North Carolina. The Irish come off a 58-7 demolition of Stanford last Saturday. The Cougars are 5-0 but have been tested slightly more, with three of their five wins by 14 points or fewer and the closest being a 17-10 victory against TCU. BYU beat Iowa State 24-10 last Friday. Quarterbacks CJ Carr (1,378 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT) of Notre Dame and BYU's Bear Bachmeier (1,033 pass yards, 239 rushing, 12 total TD, 1 INT) both lead solid offenses. The Irish are scoring 44 points per game (fourth in FBS) and BYU is averaging 34.6. Both teams are even better on the other side of the ball, with Notre Dame first in FBS in total defense (214.2 yards per game) and BYU seventh (254.4). The SportsLine model sees value on BYU, as it wins 36% of the time as the +320 underdog and covers the 10.5 points at a 60% rate. But the model's strongest play is Under 47.5, which hits in 60.9% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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