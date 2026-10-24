The BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer available varies by state. There is another big Saturday of college football games, including a pair of ranked versus ranked matchups with Texas vs. Ole Miss and Houston vs. Utah. Click here to access the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and start betting on college football:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page has more information, including terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 24

Texas has had a rollercoaster 2026 season. The Longhorns knocked off Ohio State at home in Week 2 and were the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for weeks as a result. But Texas has suffered back-to-back losses, falling to rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry two weeks ago before losing at home to Florida in Week 7. The Longhorns can't afford another loss, but they have a tough Week 8 test with 5-1 Ole Miss and Heisman contender Trinidad Chambliss coming to town. The Rebels lost to the Gators late last month but have beaten Vanderbilt and Missouri since. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Texas -3 as its top pick as the Longhorns cover as favorites in 58% of simulations.

The Big 12 has three of the FBS' six undefeated teams in the conference. All three will be in action on Saturday, but all eyes will be on Utah, which hosts a ranked Houston squad. The Utes are a perfect 6-0 in their first year under Morgan Scalley, and they face a Cougars team that's 6-1 with a loss to unbeaten Texas Tech as their lone blemish. The SportsLine model is all-in on Utah here, as they win outright in 70% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM Sportsbook takes responsible gaming very seriously, and it offers tools and resources to assist its users, including a live chat, gaming limits and activity alerts. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.