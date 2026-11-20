The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games on Friday. Target No. 16 Oregon (7-3) vs. Michigan State (3-7) at 8 p.m. ET, New Mexico (8-2) vs. Wyoming (7-3) at 9 p.m. ET and Clemson (6-4) vs. Duke (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Oregon is back in the playoff hunt, having won six of its last seven games. Meanwhile, Michigan State has lost seven of its last nine games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 12 on Friday

Oregon vs. Michigan State: Oregon to win by 14 or more points ($0.60)

New Mexico vs. Wyoming: New Mexico to win by eight or more points ($0.51)

Clemson vs. Duke: Duke to win by 12 or more points ($0.53)

Oregon vs. Michigan State prediction

Oregon capped off a three-game winning streak with a 31-7 win against Michigan on Saturday. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 28 passing, while Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore each recorded a touchdown and more than 100 receiving yards during the victory.

Michigan State is coming off a 21-14 loss to Washington in Week 11. Spartans backup Cam Fancher threw a touchdown pass to Bryson Williams to tie the game at 14 in the second quarter before the Huskies went ahead on a 1-yard run by Jayden Limar in the fourth quarter.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Oregon will beat Michigan State, 30-17, on Friday.

Oregon is trading at $0.60 per share to win by 14 or more points, while Michigan State is trading at $0.42 per share to lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

New Mexico vs. Wyoming prediction

New Mexico's six-game winning streak was snapped in a 21-17 loss to UNLV last Saturday. The Lobos combined for 203 yards on 48 rushing attempts with Scottre Humphrey recording a team-best 89 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Wyoming extended its winning streak to five games with a 27-15 victory against UTEP in Week 11.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts New Mexico will beat Wyoming, 32-15, on Friday. Quarterback Landon Sims threw for 289 yards and one touchdown on 19 of 25 passing, while also recording 29 yards on seven rushing attempts, during the victory.

New Mexico is trading at $0.52 per share to win by eight or more points on the road, while Wyoming is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by seven points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clemson vs. Duke prediction

Clemson is coming off a 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 11, which saw quarterback Tait Reynolds suffer a season-ending knee injury. Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzina, who was benched for Reynolds after two starts, each got snaps, with Pearman throwing for six yards on 2 of 6 passing and Vizzina finishing with 133 yards and one interception on 12 of 27 passing.

Duke's three-game winning streak was snapped in a 36-25 loss to Miami on Saturday. Nate Sheppard led the Blue Devils in rushing and receiving, recording 131 yards and two touchdowns on 16 rushing attempts and 12 receptions for 93 yards in the loss.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Duke will beat Clemson, 31-18, on Friday.

Duke is trading at $0.53 per share to win by 12 or more points at home, while Clemson is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by 11 points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

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