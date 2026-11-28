The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games on Friday. Target No. 3 Texas (9-2) vs. Texas A&M (4-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET or Minnesota vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas has won back-to-back games against Texas A&M since their rivalry was renewed in 2024 and has a 78-37-5 advantage all-time. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 13 on Friday

Texas vs. Texas A&M: More than 41.5 points scored ($0.48)

Florida vs. Florida State: Florida State to lose by six or fewer points ($0.51)

Nebraska vs. Iowa: Iowa to win by five or more points ($0.51)

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction

Texas moved up two spots to No. 3 in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The Longhorns can clinch a berth in the SEC Championship Game with a victory against Texas A&M, though a potential extra loss could hurt their playoff seed in the long run.

The Aggies fell short of expectations, having been selected fourth in the SEC Media Days preseason poll, but will miss the postseason berth regardless of Saturday's outcome. Still, Texas A&M would relish in the opportunity of spoiling Texas' potential conference title opportunity with an upset victory on Senior Night.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas will beat Texas A&M, 27-16, for 43 combined points on Friday. Texas and Texas A&M combing to score 42 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 41 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share at Polymarket. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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