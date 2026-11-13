The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games on Friday. Target Illinois (6-3) vs. No. 4 UCLA (9-0) at 9 p.m. ET, No. 14 Houston (7-2) vs. Colorado (3-6) at 10:15 p.m. ET and Florida State (4-5) vs. Pittsburgh (6-3) at 7 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

UCLA remains undefeated through nine games, coming off a 34-20 win against Minnesota in Week 10. Meanwhile, Illinois has won four consecutive games, which includes a 24-13 win against Nebraska last Friday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 11 on Friday

Illinois vs. UCLA: Illinois to lose by nine or fewer points ($0.46)

Houston vs. Colorado: Houston to win by 11 points or more points ($0.43)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh to win by four or more points ($0.49)

Illinois vs. UCLA prediction

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has gone 4-0 since taking over in the absence of injured starter Nico Iamaleava. Dieffenbach threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 8 of 16 passing, while also recording 27 yards on six rushing attempts, during Saturday's win against Minnesota.

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser has thrown for 1,955 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 162 of 252 passing in eight games. Houser threw for 292 yards and matched his season-best three touchdown passes on 22 of 36 passing during Saturday's win against Nebraska. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts UCLA will beat Illinois, 29-20, on Friday.

UCLA is trading at $0.55 per share to win by 10 or more points at home, while Illinois is trading at $0.46 per share to lose by nine or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Houston vs. Colorado prediction

Houston defeated Cincinnati, 31-24, to earn its fifth win in six games. Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, both to Amare Thomas, on 17 of 24 passing, while also recording 30 yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts.

Colorado was defeated by Arizona State, 20-10, on Saturday, dropping its sixth loss in seven games. The Buffaloes faced a 17-0 deficit at halftime and scored their lone touchdown while already down 20-3 in the fourth quarter. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Houston will beat Colorado, 34-21, on Friday.

Houston is trading at $0.43 per share to win by 11 or more points or win on the road, while Colorado is trading at $0.57 per share to lose by 10 points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh prediction

Florida State defeated Boston College, 31-24, in Week 10 under newly promoted interim head coach Rick Stockstill following the firing of Mike Norvell on November 1. Running back Amari Thomas recorded 98 yards on 19 carries, which included a 20-yard touchdown in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing skid with a 34-11 win against Georgia Tech in Week 8 prior to its bye. Damon Ferguson Jr. recorded 185 yards on 31 rushing attempts, which included two touchdown runs in the second and fourth quarters. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Pittsburgh will beat Florida State, 29-23, on Friday.

Pittsburgh is trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points or win at home, while Florida State is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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