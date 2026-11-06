The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games on Friday. Target Virginia Tech (6-2) vs. SMU (6-2) at 7 p.m. ET, Nebraska (5-3) vs. Illinois (5-3) at 8 p.m. ET and No. 22 New Mexico (7-1) vs. Nevada at 9 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Virginia Tech is entering on a two-game winning streak, while SMU had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Syracuse last Saturday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 10 Friday

Virginia Tech vs. SMU: SMU to win by six or more points ($0.53)

Nebraska vs. Illinois: Nebraska to win by five or more points ($0.51)

New Mexico vs. Nevada: New Mexico to win by 10 points or more points ($0.59)

Virginia Tech vs. SMU prediction

SMU was upset by Syracuse during a 30-27 loss in Week 9. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 352 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 36 passing, but was sacked six times, finishing with -6 yards on 13 carries.

Virginia Tech defeated Clemson, 20-16, in Week 8 prior to its bye week. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 32 passing, while also recording 14 yards on 16 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Virginia Tech will beat SMU, 33-23, on Friday.

SMU is trading at $0.53 per share to win by six or more points at home, while Virginia Tech is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Nebraska vs. Illinois prediction

Nebraska has lost three consecutive games, which includes a 17-10 loss to Washington last Saturday. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 255 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 24 of 44 passing.

Illinois enters Friday's game on a three-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 20-17 victory against Maryland. Quarterback Katin Houser threw for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 32 passing, while also recording 18 yards on two rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Nebraska will beat Illinois, 30-23, on Friday.

Nebraska is trading at $0.51 per share to win by five or more points on the road, while Illinois is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

New Mexico vs. Nevada prediction

New Mexico is on a five-game winning streak, which includes a 21-16 win against San Jose State in Week 9. Kiefer Sibley recorded 102 yards on 12 rushing attempts, while Scottre Humphrey had 87 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Nevada is coming off a 27-0 road loss at UCLA in Week 9. The Wolf Pack totaled 176 yards of total offense, with three quarterbacks, AJ Bianco, Luke Duncan and Reeve Slone, combining for 111 yards and four interceptions on 8 of 24 passing.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts New Mexico will beat Nevada, 29-16, on Friday.

New Mexico is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 10 or more points or win on the road, while Nevada is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by nine points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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