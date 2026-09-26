The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football Week 4 is here, and there are notable ranked vs. ranked matchups on tap like USC vs. Oregon on Saturday in primetime. You can also trade live during the game. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 4

USC to win vs. Oregon ($0.39)

Oregon vs. USC predictions

The Ducks and Trojans meet up in a battle of former Pac-12 foes. USC is 4-0 while Oregon is 2-1 with a notable loss at Oklahoma State in Week 2. Each team is ranked and has College Football Playoff aspirations, but each defense has had its share of struggles this year. USC has not beaten Oregon since 2016, but the Trojans win in the majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Just after kickoff, a Trojans win is priced at $0.43 at Kalshi, while a Ducks win is trading at $0.57 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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