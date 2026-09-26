The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday features college football games like USC vs. Oregon and Iowa vs. Michigan. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Also, check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 4

USC to win vs. Oregon ($0.39)

Iowa to win vs. Michigan ($0.34)

Ole Miss to win vs. Florida ($0.40)

Oregon vs. USC predictions

The Ducks and Trojans meet up in a battle of former Pac-12 foes. USC is 4-0 while Oregon is 2-1 with a notable loss at Oklahoma State in Week 2. Each team is ranked and has College Football Playoff aspirations, but each defense has had its share of struggles this year. USC has not beaten Oregon since 2016, but the Trojans win in the majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

A Trojans win is priced at $0.39 at Kalshi, while a Ducks win is trading at $0.62 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Iowa vs. Michigan predictions

Iowa's defense has been sharp with just 13 points allowed through three games, while Michigan is also 3-0 after beating Oklahoma and UTEP following the team's controversial Week 1 win. These Big Ten rivals have a lot of familiarity with one another, and points may be hard to come by given how each defense has looked so far. Iowa wins in 48% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

An Iowa win is trading at $0.34 per share at Kalshi. A Michigan win is $0.67. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Ole Miss vs. Florida predictions

The Rebels are heading to Florida to take on the Gators in Week 4 on the heels of a close and emotional win over former head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU. The Rebels also beat a ranked Louisville team, giving them one of the toughest starts to the year of any team in the nation. Florida is 3-0 under new head coach Jon Sumrall after beating Auburn 44-39 last year. Ole Miss beats Florida in 50% of simulations.

A Rebels win is trading at $0.40 at Kalshi. A Gators win is trading at $0.62. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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