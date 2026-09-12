The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users a $25 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. It's perfect for trading games like Ohio State vs. Texas and Alabama vs. Kentucky on Saturday. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 2

Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions

This is a rematch of a game we saw a year ago, and the Sooners emerged victorious 24-13 at home. The Wolverines will host the rematch this year, and they enter Week 2 coming off a controversial Hail Mary win over Western Michigan. The Sooners blew out UTEP 51-0 in Week 1, while the Wolverines' win was just 13-12 at home. The Wolverines win in 54% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

You can trade on the Wolverines winning at Kalshi at $0.35 per share. A Sooners road win is $0.66 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Alabama vs. Kentucky predictions

Alabama kicked off its season with a 48-10 win over ECU last Saturday, while Kentucky is coming off a 45-13 win over Youngstown State. The Crimson Tide had Keelon Russell making his first start at quarterback, and he had 342 total yards of offense. The Wildcats won their first game under head coach Will Stein, who will try to get a big home win in his first SEC game. This is Russell's second career start, and both his first SEC and road start. Kentucky wins in 32% of SportsLine model simulations.

A Kentucky win is trading at $0.23 per share at Kalshi. An Alabama win is priced at $0.78. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Iowa State vs. Iowa predictions

The Cy-Hawk series heads to Iowa City with the Hawkeyes hosting the Cyclones. ISU won this matchup 16-13 last year, but this rivalry looks a bit different now with longtime Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell now at Penn State. Jimmy Rogers, formerly at Washington State and South Dakota State, is off to a 1-0 start after beating Southeast Missouri State 38-10, while Iowa won 40-0 over Northern Illinois in Week 1. The SportsLine model likes the Cyclones to either win or lose by fewer than 13.5 points, as that occurs in roughly half SportsLine model simulations.

The Cyclones winning, or losing by 13 or fewer points, is trading at $0.47 at Kalshi. An Iowa win by at least 14 points is trading at $0.54. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ohio State vs. Texas predictions

A battle of top-five teams is one of the top games of the day with the Longhorns hosting the Buckeyes. Ohio State won this matchup 14-7 last year in what turned out to be a very important game for Texas, which missed the College Football Playoff after going 9-3. The defenses put together strong outings, and Ohio State finished 2025 with the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. The SportsLine model has the Buckeyes winning 44% of the time.

An Ohio State road win is $0.48 at Kalshi, and a Texas win at home is $0.54. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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