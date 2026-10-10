The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. This offer can be used for Week 6 college football on Saturday with games like Georgia vs. Alabama and Texas vs. Oklahoma. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 6

Oklahoma to win vs. Texas: Yes $0.26, No $0.75

Georgia to win vs. Alabama: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Fresno State to win vs. Boise State: Yes $0.29, No $0.72

Oklahoma vs. Texas predictions

The Longhorns and Sooners meet in the annual Red River Rivalry on Saturday with Texas looking to start 5-0 and Oklahoma trying to get over .500 at 3-2. Texas is a perfect 4-0 with wins over Ohio State and Tennessee as it sits No. 1 in the latest AP poll. Oklahoma made the College Football Playoff last year but is 2-2 after losing to Michigan and Georgia. Texas has won each of the last two and three of the last four in this rivalry. The Sooners win in 33% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

An Oklahoma win is trading at $0.26 per share, while Texas winning is $0.75. Get a $55 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Alabama predictions

The SEC plays host to the biggest game of the day on Saturday with Alabama hosting Georgia. Each team is 5-0 entering Week 6 and the winner will have a major leg up on the other when it comes to the SEC and the CFP picture. The Tide knocked off Mississippi State last week while Georgia beat Vanderbilt. Georgia won this matchup last year, but Alabama has won the vast majority of these games in recent years. The Bulldogs win in 50% of the SportsLine model's simulations. The latest Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast is calling for a few showers and temperatures in the 60s.

A Georgia road win is priced at $0.47 per share at Kalshi, while an Alabama win at home is $0.54. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Boise State vs. Fresno State predictions

A massive game that likely isn't talked about enough is in the Pac-12 with Boise State visiting Fresno State. The Broncos are 4-1 with the loss coming at Oregon, and the Bulldogs are also 4-1 with their loss being at USC. Each side has won out since their respective openers, and this win could have major implications for the CFP race as one Group of Six team makes the 12-team field. Fresno State wins in 36% of simulations.

A Bulldogs win is $0.29 at Kalshi, and a Broncos win is $0.72. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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