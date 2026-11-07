The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday's college football schedule is loaded with important games, including Texas vs. Missouri, Alabama vs. LSU, Oregon vs. Ohio State, Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Miami vs. Notre Dame and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 10

LSU to beat Alabama: Yes $0.68, No $0.33

Miami vs. Notre Dame more than 55.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Alabama vs. LSU prediction

Alabama enters at 6-2 and ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff, while LSU has the same record and is ranked 14th. A third loss could prove disastrous for either team -- particularly the Tigers, given their ranking. Lane Kiffin is always eager to defeat his former employers. His Tigers have exceeded 30 points in both of their last two games, while Alabama rebounded from two consecutive losses with a victory over Texas A&M. The SportsLine model has LSU winning in 62% of simulations, but is siding with Alabama due to pricing.

At Kalshi, a Tigers win is trading at $0.68 per share, while a Crimson Tide win is trading at $0.33 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

The Fighting Irish are 11th in the CFP rankings, but have played just one currently ranked team -- a game they lost (to BYU). Would the committee put Notre Dame into the playoff without a ranked win? The Irish have the chance to force the issue on Saturday, but to do so they'll have to beat the No. 1 team in the country. The Hurricanes are likely going to be without star receiver Malachi Toney after he sustained an ankle injury in practice. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for fewer than 54.5 points in 58% of simulations. You can select 54.5 points on Kalshi as well.

Miami and Notre Dame combining for more than 55.5 points is trading at $0.47 per share at Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.54. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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