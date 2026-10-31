The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football on Saturday features games like Florida vs. Georgia and Ohio State vs. USC. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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College football markets for Week 9

Georgia to win vs. Florida: Yes $0.79, No. $0.22 -- 80%

Indiana to win by more than 20.5 vs. Minnesota: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Ohio State to win vs. USC: Yes $0.70, No $0.31

Florida vs. Georgia predictions

This SEC clash between the Gators and Bulldogs could have major ramifications for the College Football Playoff. Georgia is coming off its bye week after a stunning loss to Auburn to fall to 6-1. The Gators snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Texas two weeks ago ahead of its bye. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Georgia winning 80% of the time.

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Minnesota vs. Indiana predictions

The Hoosiers are 6-1, but their offense has struggled a lot of late, scoring 20, 17 and 13 points over the last three weeks. Indiana will hope for a better offensive showing against Minnesota, which is 5-2 with wins over Iowa and Michigan this year. Indiana ranks No. 2 in scoring defense this year, and Minnesota's offense is in the bottom half of FBS in points scored. Indiana wins by more than 20.5 points in 68% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The Hoosiers to win by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share, while Minnesota to lose by fewer than 20.5 or win outright is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Ohio State vs. USC predictions

All eyes will be on how Ohio State navigates its quarterback situation. With Julian Sayin out for potentially all of 2026, will Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair be the Buckeyes' savior? It looks like Fahey will get first crack, though St. Clair could get involved as well. The Buckeyes are coming off the bye week and get a USC team that suffered a brutal loss to Wisconsin for its second setback of the year. The Trojans can't afford another defeat, but even with a backup QB in for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are seen as likely to win here. The SportsLine model has OSU winning 80% of the time.

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