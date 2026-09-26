With five ranked matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule, Saturday is the perfect day to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to earn $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. College football games today include Georgia vs. Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. ET, USC vs. Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET and LSU vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 4 college football betting preview

The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 2 in the country and they've beaten their first three opponents by a combined 138 points. However, the stakes will raise on Saturday with Oklahoma Sooners coming to town. The latest Week 4 college football odds from DraftKings list Georgia as the 14-point favorite and the over/under is 45.5.

The No. 12 USC Trojans will host the No. 20 Oregon Ducks for a Big Ten matchup that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET. USC is off to a 4-0 start last year after surviving a scare from Rutgers last week and Oregon responded with an 84-0 win over Portland State last week after a shocking loss to Oklahoma State the week prior. The Ducks are favored by 1.5 on the road and the over/under is 62.5 points.

In another 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, a pair of teams coming off major letdowns will go head-to-head in what could be an early College Football Playoff eliminator. The No. 10 LSU Tigers lost 32-24 against Ole Miss last week and the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies lost 31-21 against Kentucky. Somebody will get a needed bounceback win here and LSU is the 8.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 53.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.