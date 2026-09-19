The latest DraftKings promo code to earn $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager. The Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday includes high-profile matchups like Alabama vs. Florida State, Notre Dame vs. Michigan State and Ole Miss vs. LSU in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 3 college football betting preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide sputtered for a half to open SEC play against the Kentucky Wildcats, but they poured it on in the second half to earn a comfortable 45-17 win and improved to 2-0. Now they'll host the Florida State Seminoles (1-1) for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, and Mike Norvell's squad has had two weeks to prepare coming off their loss to SMU. The Crimson Tide are favored by 17.5 at home and the over/under is 50.5 points.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have breezed to a 2-0 start with wins over Wisconsin and Rice, now they'll host the Michigan State Spartans for a rivalry game in Week 3. The Spartans are also 2-0 after beating Toledo and Eastern Michigan, but they're stepping up a weight class to take on No. 3 Notre Dame for the Megaphone Trophy. Notre Dame is favored by 29.5 at home and the over/under is 53.5 points.

Then Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will head to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in what is sure to be an emotionally-charged matchup. Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU just before the start of the College Football Playoff a season ago and the hostility level will be high. The latest Week 1 college football odds from DraftKings list LSU as the 2.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 58.5. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.