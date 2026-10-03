The Week 5 college football schedule is another perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. Saturday's wall-to-wall college football action includes Iowa vs. Ohio State and Missouri vs. Florida at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by Clemson vs. Miami (FL) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $150 in bonus bets:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 5 college football betting preview

The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a thrilling last-second win over the Michigan Wolverines to improve to 4-0 and now they'll welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes to town for a crucial Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes dominated Illinois last week to improve to 3-1 and Jeremiah Smith had 12 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Ohio State is favored by 14.5 on the road and the over/under is currently 44.5 points.

The Florida Gators are also off to a 4-0 start coming off a dominant win over the Ole Miss Rebels last week. Now they'll head to Columbia, Mo. to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC battle. Missouri is coming off a loss to Mississippi State to fall to 3-1. The latest Week 5 college football odds from DraftKings list the Gators as 4.5-point favorites on the road and the over/under is 56.5.

The Clemson Tigers have managed to grind out three wins in a row after a blowout loss to the LSU Tigers to begin the season, but they'll have a serious test on Saturday night when the Miami Hurricanes come to town. Miami is unbeaten on the season and is outscoring its opponents by nearly 43 points per game. The Hurricanes are favored by 17.5 on the road and the over/under is 51.5. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.