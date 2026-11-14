The latest DraftKings promo code is perfect for college football betting because it offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager and three free months of NBA League Pass. The Week 11 college football schedule continues with games like LSU vs. Texas and Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

Get started here:

You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 11 college football betting preview

Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, the No. 21 LSU Tigers will host the No. 6 Texas Longhorns for a crucial matchup in the SEC. LSU is coming off a 31-13 loss at home against Alabama to fall to 6-3 (3-3 in the SEC), while Texas earned an impressive 34-20 win on the road over Missouri to improve to 7-2 (4-2). However, the latest Week 11 college football odds still list the Tigers as 4-point favorites at home with the over/under at 46.

The Big 12 is still top-loaded and the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3, 4-2) still has a chance to be an agent of chaos in a late matchup (9:30 p.m. ET) with the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1). Drew Mestemaker is one of college football's elite quarterbacks and and Thomas Castellanos has injected some life into the Texas Tech running game. The Cowboys are favored by 3 at home and the over/under is a whopping 73.5 points. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.