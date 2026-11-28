The latest DraftKings promo code is perfect for college football betting because it offers new users $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager to go along with three free months of NBA League Pass. The regular season ends with Rivalry Week for most teams in college football. The Week 13 college football schedule includes matchups like Ohio State vs. Michigan, UCLA vs. USC and Alabama vs. Auburn on Saturday. Claim your DraftKings promo code here and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass. Once the three-month period ends, the subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current price. NBA League Pass is currently $16.99 per month.

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You will receive DraftKings' bonus bets in the form of two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Rivalry Week college football betting preview

The No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines began the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, but "The Game" will purely be for pride this season with Ohio State at 7-4 and Michigan at 6-5. Ryan Day's seat is warming and Kyle Whittingham's job is in serious jeopardy, so the long-term implications could still be massive. The Buckeyes are favored by 10 at home and the over/under for this noon ET kickoff in the Big Ten is 38.5 points.

Meanwhile, the No. 9 UCLA Bruins (10-1) are coming off their first loss of the season and find themselves in a position where they need a win over the No. 15 USC Trojans (8-3) to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the College Football Playoff. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is questionable after suffering a hip injury in last week's loss. Kickoff for this Big Ten on CBS matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and USC is favored by 6.5 on the road with the over/under at 46.5 points.

The CFP committee has indicated that the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) are in comfortably as a two-loss team, but a third loss could complicate matters and they have the streaking Auburn Tigers (7-4) coming to town for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Auburn has won three games in a row and a win over Alabama would be a huge boost to the program in Alex Golesh's first season. The latest college football odds from DraftKings list the Crimson Tide as 16.5-point favorites at home and the over/under is 48.5. Get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.