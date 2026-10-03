The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. The SEC's top college football game today is No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State at noon ET. Then, eighth-ranked Florida visits No. 25 Missouri at 3:30 p.m. ET. There's also a huge matchup in the Big Ten, with No. 14 Iowa hosting No. 5 Ohio State. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Saturday CFB on FanDuel

Alabama vs. Missisippi State Over 60.5 (-110)

Florida State to win vs. Virginia (+120)

BYU vs. TCU Over 47.5 (-108)

Alabama vs. Missisippi State Over 60.5

It will be a showdown of Heisman Trophy contenders when Keelon Russell leads No. 7 Alabama into Starkville to face Kamario Taylor and the 16th-ranked Bulldogs. Both teams are 4-0, and both have been racking up points. The Crimson Tide have scored at least 45 in all four games, while Mississippi State has scored at least 31 in each one. Taylor moved into third in the Heisman odds at FanDuel, as he is priced at +750, behind only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (+280) and Miami's Darian Mensah (+370). Russell is fourth at +1100, along with Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in total offense at 533.3 yards per game, and the Tide are sixth at 471.5. The teams combine to average 71 points per game, and five of the eight games involving these teams this season have gone Over this total. The SportsLine model is backing Over 60.5 points, as it hits in a whopping 66.3% of simulations. Bet on Alabama-Mississippi State and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Florida State to win vs. Virginia

The Seminoles (2-2) were tripped up by a couple of ranked teams, as they were edged 27-24 by SMU before being blown out 50-36 against Alabama. They have scored 34 points in each of their victories, as they come in off a 34-7 rout of Central Arkansas. FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels has had some good and not-so-good moments, as he has 929 passing yards with six touchdowns but also has thrown five interceptions. He also has 129 rushing yards with four more TDs. Running back Ousmane Kromah has been the workhorse, rushing for 397 yards (6.2 per carry) and scoring five TDs. Receiver Duce Robinson has just 13 receptions so far but is averaging 20.2 yards per catch. The Cavaliers defense is strong, as it is third in the ACC overall at 247 yards per game and yields 13 points per contest. FSU allows 430 yards, second-to-last in the conference, and 25.3 points. Still, the model has FSU winning in 63% of its simulations for a rare A grade. The Seminoles have won 15 of 20 all-time meetings and have lost just one of 10 at home. Bet on Virginia vs. FSU with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

BYU vs. TCU Over 47.5

The 10th-ranked Cougars (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) come in off a comprehensive 41-23 victory against Colorado State where the Bear Bachmeier-led offense piled up 559 total yards. That included 332 on the ground as LJ Martin rushed for 176 and three touchdowns and Journee Tonga added 91 yards. Martin is averaging 7.8 yards per carry, while Tonga's 12 carries have gone an average of 10.8. The Cougars average 262.7 rushing yards per game and 6.7 per attempt. Bachmeier completed 12 of his 16 passes for 227 yards last week, with one interception and no touchdowns. Legend Glasker had 131 receiving yards, thanks in part to a 70-yard TD catch. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 47.5 points in 61% of its simulations. BYU won last year's meeting 44-13, and the past three have topped this number. Get $250 in bonus bets when you bet on BYU vs. TCU with the latest FanDuel promo code:

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