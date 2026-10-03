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No. 14 Iowa hosts No. 5 Ohio State for a top-25 matchup in the Big Ten at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the latest Week 5 college football odds list the Buckeyes as 14.5-point favorites with the over/under at 45.5. Then, in a big ACC battle that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 4 Miami is favored by 14.5 on the road against the Clemson Tigers. Other notable matchups include No. 25 Missouri vs. No. 8 Florida (-4.5, 56.5), Colorado vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (-13.5, 50.5) and No. 18 USC (-9.5, 57.5) vs. Washington. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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How to bet on Week 5 college football

The Week 5 college football schedule features more conference action around the country, but a non-conference contest will likely be one of the most popular options on the college football betting slate. Notre Dame, one of the most recognizable football programs in the world, takes on Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad at noon ET, which will likely bring a heavy amount of betting interest on the winner, spread, total, props, and more. It's a top contest for taking advantage of the many sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users.

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2026 Week 5 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force (-3.5, 46.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 3 Notre Dame at North Carolina (+21, 47.5), 12 p.m. ET

Syracuse at UConn (+6.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 7 Alabama at No. 16 Mississippi State (+6, 60.5), 12 p.m. ET

UCF at No. 20 Houston (-12.5, 51.5), 12 p.m. ET

West Virginia at Iowa State (-3, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET

Middle Tennessee at Kansas (-18.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

Boston College at No. 21 SMU (-21, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Stanford at Wake Forest (-13.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan at Minnesota (+5.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan State at Wisconsin (-10.5, 43.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at No. 2 Georgia (-24.5, 50.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Buffalo (+13.5, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Toledo at Ball State (+19.5, 51.5), 2 p.m. ET

California at UNLV (-2.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Samford at UAB (-30.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 17 Tennessee (-7, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Florida at No. 25 Missouri (+5.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at NC State (+5.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Virginia at Florida State (+2.5, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Ohio State at No. 14 Iowa (+14, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Memphis at Charlotte (+20.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Wyoming at North Dakota State (-18.5, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Georgia State (-1.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Central Michigan (-6.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (-13.5, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at UMass (-6, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ohio at Kent State (+3, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Marshall at James Madison (-18.5, 55.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Maryland at Nebraska (-14.5, 52.5), 4 p.m. ET

UTEP at New Mexico (-22.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

No. 24 Kentucky at South Carolina (-2.5, 53.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Illinois (-10, 61.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Texas Southern at Florida Atlantic (-44.5, 61.6), 6 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Colorado State (+6, 60.5), 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-14, 51.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 10 BYU at TCU (+6.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

UTSA at Rice (+11.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina (+2.5, 54.5), 7 p.m. ET

ULM at South Alabama (-14, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

Army at Louisiana Tech (+2.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Texas Tech at Colorado (+13.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Miami at Clemson (+16.5, 48.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at No. 18 USC (-9.5, 57.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at No. 22 Boise State (-19.5, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Temple at USF (-6, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

McNeese at No. 11 LSU (-48.5, 61.5), 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 6 Indiana at Rutgers (+24.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at Louisiana (-6.5, 46.5), 8 p.m. ET

Fresno State at Washington State (-2.5, 46.5), 9:30 p.m. ET

Baylor at Arizona State (-4, 49.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Texas State at San Diego State (+4.5, 59.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Arizona (-7, 55.5), 11 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Hawaii (-3, 51.5), 11:59 p.m. ET

North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame preview

North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame kickoff time Noon ET North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -21 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame over/under 47.5 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Notre Dame money line North Carolina +1050, Notre Dame -2000

The Fighting Irish have blown the doors off Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State and Purdue to open the season. Now they'll go on the road to take on the Tar Heels, who are 2-1 in Bill Belichick's second season after a 28-20 loss to Clemson last week. Notre Dame is 3-1 against the spread this year and North Carolina is 1-2 against the number. The Irish are 22-2 against the Tar Heels all time and North Carolina had to vacate one of those wins (29-24 in 2008). Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama preview

No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama kickoff time Noon ET No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama spread Alabama -5.5 No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama over/under 59.5 No. 16 Mississippi State vs. No. 7 Alabama money line Mississippi State +184, Alabama -224

This is the biggest game in Starkville since at least the Mike Leach era and some might say its the biggest since Dak Prescott and Dan Mullen led the program to No. 1 in the country back in 2014. However, it's a crucial game for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama too after back-to-back four-loss seasons to start his tenure. Kamario Taylor and Keelon Russell are both electrifying playmakers who can make things happen with their arms and their legs. Alabama has the talent advantage, but the energy level should be unbelievably high at Davis Wade Stadium. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Minnesota vs. Michigan preview

Minnesota vs. Michigan kickoff time Noon ET Minnesota vs. Michigan spread Michigan -5.5 Minnesota vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 Minnesota vs. Michigan money line Minnesota +181, Michigan -221

Michigan's rollercoaster season took another wild turn on Saturday, when they suffered a 20-19 loss to Iowa at home on the final play of the game after statistically dominating. Now the Wolverines are 3-1 heading into a matchup with the Golden Gophers, who are also off to a 3-1 start. Minnesota upset Washington as 11.5-point home underdogs a week ago. Michigan has won five in a row in the series, but Minnesota did almost pick the Wolverines off in Ann Arbor two years ago. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Navy vs. Air Force preview

Navy vs. Air Force kickoff Noon ET Navy vs. Air Force spread Air Force -3.5 Navy vs. Air Force over/under 46.5 Navy vs. Air Force money line Air Force -170, Navy +140

Navy and Air Force meet for the 59th time, and Air Force leads the all-time series, 34-24. Navy has won the last two meetings over the previous two seasons, though. Navy defeated Air Force, 34-31, last year. Air Force returns 11 starters from last year's team, including eight on defense and starting quarterback Liam Szarka. In last year's meeting, Szarka threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 152 yards and two scores. Air Force is off to a 2-1 start, while Navy is 1-2. It's a slower start for Navy, but head coach Brian Newberry has led the program to double-digit wins in back-to-back seasons. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa preview

Ohio State vs. Iowa kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Ohio State vs. Iowa spread Ohio State -14 Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under 45.5 Ohio State vs. Iowa money line Ohio State -575, Iowa +425

This top-15 matchup could be one of the best of the entire Week 5 college football schedule. The Buckeyes, now No. 5, rolled over Kent State and Illinois in their two games after a 24-23 loss to Texas in a non-conference showdown, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has climbed into the favorite position to win the Heisman Trophy early in the 2026 college football season. Smith had 12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Illinois last week. He leads the nation in receiving yards (617) and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (seven). Iowa is 4-0, ranked No. 14 and coming off a 20-19 win at No. 18 Michigan last week. The Hawkeyes have allowed only 32 points in four games (eight points per game allowed) after having the No. 8 scoring defense in the nation last year. Ohio State leads the all-time series, 48-15-3, but Iowa has home-field advantage and won their last meeting in Iowa in a 55-24 final in 2017. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 8 Florida vs. No. 25 Missouri preview

Florida vs. Missouri kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Florida vs. Missouri spread Florida -4.5 Florida vs. Missouri over/under 56.5 Florida vs. Missouri money line Florida -205, Missouri +170

Florida has gone from preseason unranked to the No. 8 in the nation in four weeks. The Gators, in their first season under head coach Jon Sumrall, are 4-0 and have already matched last year's win total. Florida rolled over No. 4 Ole Miss, 52-28, last week behind 302 total rushing yards, including 142 yards and three touchdowns by Jadan Baugh. Missouri dropped to No. 25 after a 31-24 road loss to Mississippi State last week. Senior Austin Simmons has 11 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions for the Tigers, who are 2-0 at home this season and went 6-2 at home last year. Missouri leads the all-time series 7-6, including winning their last matchup in 2023, 33-31 at home. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Virginia vs. Florida State preview

Virginia vs. Florida State kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Virginia vs. Florida State spread Virginia -2.5 Virginia vs. Florida State over/under 51.5 Virginia vs. Florida State money line Virginia -150, Florida State +125

Virginia is 3-1 and enters off a 42-3 win over Delaware last week, while Florida State is 2-2 and defeated Central Arkansas, 34-7, last week heading into this ACC showdown. Florida State returns only six starters from last year's 5-7 team. Virginia returns eight starters from an 11-3 season that finished with a 13-7 win over Missouri in the Gator Bowl. Florida State leads the all-time series 14-5, but Virginia has won the last two meetings, including a 46-38 victory last year. This game takes place in Florida, where the Seminoles have won nine of 10 matchups. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

No. 10 BYU vs. TCU preview

BYU vs. TCU kickoff 7 p.m. ET BYU vs. TCU spread BYU -6.5 BYU vs. TCU over/under 48.5 BYU vs. TCU money line BYU -250, TCU +205

No. 10 BYU takes its undefeated season to TCU in a Big 12 battle on Saturday night. The Cougars are coming off a 41-23 win over Colorado State on September 19 before a bye week. TCU is 2-2 and coming off a 21-13 loss at UCF last week. TCU quarterback Jaden Craig is sixth in the nation in passing yards (1,213), and he's thrown for at least 310 yards in three of four games. TCU leads the all-time series 7-6, but BYU won last year's meeting, 44-13. BYU is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons, and TCU has won nine games in each of the last two years. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M preview

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M kickoff time 7 p.m. ET Arkansas vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -14 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M over/under 50.5 Arkansas vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -625, Arkansas +455

Texas A&M plummeted out of the top 25 after losing consecutive games to Kentucky and LSU, making this a must-win game for the Aggies. They were ranked as high as No. 8 earlier in the season, but quarterback Marcel Reed completed just 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards and an interception against LSU last week. Arkansas cruised to a 34-6 win over Tulsa last week, but its previous two games were blowout losses to Georgia and Utah. Quarterback KJ Jackson had a career-high 309 passing yards against Tulsa, as the Razorbacks racked up a season-high 441 yards. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson preview

Miami vs. Clemson kickoff time 7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. Clemson spread Miami -16.5 Miami vs. Clemson over/under 47.5 Miami vs. Clemson money line Miami -800, Clemson +550

Miami puts its undefeated record on the line on Saturday night against a Clemson team that is desperate for a statement win. The Hurricanes have already recorded road wins against Stanford and Wake Forest, and they are coming off a 52-3 win at home against Central Michigan. Clemson was blown out by then-No. 11 LSU in Week 1, but it has responded with three wins against unranked teams. The Tigers have a chance to jump back into the top 25 with a win on Saturday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Colorado preview

Texas Tech vs. Colorado kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Texas Tech vs. Colorado spread Texas Tech -12.5 Texas Tech vs. Colorado over/under 50.5 Texas Tech vs. Colorado money line Texas Tech -485, Colorado +370

Texas Tech is a perfect 4-0 to open the campaign, remaining unbeaten with a 49-14 win over Sam Houston last weekend. Red Raiders linebacker Austin Romaine returned interceptions for touchdowns on back-to-back plays in the second quarter, helping his team overcome three interceptions of its own. Colorado has lost two straight games, including a 23-13 loss against Baylor in last week's Big 12 opener. Head coach Deion Sanders replaced starting quarterback Julian Lewis with backup Isaac Wilson after halftime, but he has not announced his starter for this game. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

Washington vs. No. 18 USC preview

Washington vs. USC kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Washington vs. USC spread USC -9.5 Washington vs. USC over/under 58.5 Washington vs. USC money line USC -375, Washington +295

USC had its undefeated start come to an end last week, as it lost to Oregon by two touchdowns. Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, and he has thrown for multiple scores in all five games this season. However, the defense allowed a season-worst 41 points, and linebacker Desman Stephens will miss this game due to a one-game suspension for a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. Washington is also coming off a loss, falling to Minnesota in a 27-24 final. The Huskies rank 124th among 138 FBS programs in rushing yards per game after finishing with just 40 against the Golden Gophers. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Baylor vs. Arizona State preview

Baylor vs. Arizona State kickoff 10:30 p.m. ET Baylor vs. Arizona State spread Arizona State -4 Baylor vs. Arizona State over/under 49.5 Baylor vs. Arizona State money line Arizona State -185, Baylor +154

Arizona State returns from its lone bye week of the season following its 24-17 win over Kansas in London. The Sun Devils beat Baylor by three points last season. The Bears racked up five sacks, 13 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery in their win over Colorado last week. Quarterback DJ Lagway, a Florida transfer, completed 19 of 39 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Arizona State's offense is led by Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley, who has completed 63.1% of his passes for 736 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

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Week 5 college football betting trends

Michigan vs. Minnesota

Michigan has hit the Team Total Under in nine of its last 13 games.

The Over is 9-0 in the last nine meetings between Michigan and Minnesota.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The Under is 5-1 in the past six meetings between Alabama and Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Bulldogs.

Notre Dame vs. UNC

The Tar Heels are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Notre Dame is 3-1 ATS this season.

Navy vs. Air Force

Air Force is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 meetings against Navy.

The Under is 4-1 in Air Force's last five games at home.

Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

The Under is 9-3 in Wisconsin's last 12 games overall.

The Spartans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Badgers.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt



Georgia is 5-1 ATS in its last six meetings with Vanderbilt.

The Over has hit in seven of Vanderbilt's last 10 games.

Ohio State vs. Iowa

The Over is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between Ohio State and Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games overall.

Virginia vs. Florida State

Virginia is 3-1 in its last four meetings against FSU.

The Under is 8-2 in Florida State's last 10 games overall.

Auburn vs. Tennessee

Auburn is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The Vols have hit the Team Total Under in seven straight games at home.

Florida vs. Missouri

The Under is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between Florida and Missouri.

The Gators have covered the 1H spread in nine of their last 12 games.

BYU vs. TCU

BYU is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The Horned Frogs are 5-1 in their last six games against BYU.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Arkansas is 7-1 ATS in its past eight meetings against Texas A&M.

The Under has hit in five of Arkansas's last seven games.

Washington vs. USC

The Trojans are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games.

Washington is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 meetings against USC.

Texas Tech vs. Colorado

Colorado is 3-0-1 ATS in its past four meetings with Texas Tech.

The Over is 3-0 in Texas Tech's past three games.

Miami vs. Clemson

Miami is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games overall.

The Over is 5-2 in the past seven meetings between Miami and Clemson.

Baylor vs. Arizona State

The Under is 5-1 in Baylor's last six games.

The Sun Devils have covered the 1H spread in four of their last five home games.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona

The Under is 7-3 in Arizona's last 10 games overall.

Arizona is 0-4 ATS this season.

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CFB Week 5 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the which team wins Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The projected number of points in the game Team total The expected number of points for an individual team Race to X points Wagering on the first team to reach a certain number of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Wagering on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the CFP Heisman Trophy winner Betting on the winner of the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make/miss the College Football Playoff

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -150 to win, a $150 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +150 money line pays out $150.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 51.5 requires 52 points to go Over and 51 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 19.5 points needs to score at least 20 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 15 points. The first team to score 15 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, over/under and team total, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically higher than single wagers. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With the season in full swing, many of the win totals have changed drastically since the start of the campaign.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season as results roll in.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated each week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will hoist the trophy in 2026.

Week 5 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +270

Darian Mensah (Miami) +350

Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) +700

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1150

Keelon Russell (Alabama) +1200

Jadan Baugh (Florida) +1350

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +1400

Malachi Toney (Miami) +1900

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +3000

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +3000

Bet on the Heisman Trophy winner by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated every week throughout the season.

Get started at BetMGM here:

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they change drastically depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to cash. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.