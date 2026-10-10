The Week 6 college football schedule is highlighted by high-profile matchups like Texas vs. Oklahoma, Oregon vs. UCLA and Alabama vs. Georgia, but you can use any of the Week 6 college football lines to earn over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the best sportsbook promos from the top betting apps. The Longhorns have won the Red River Rivalry in three of the last four years and they're favored by 8.5 in the latest Week 6 college football odds, while the over/under is 39.5 points. Our Week 6 college football betting guide previews that matchup and more than a dozen others, while also giving you an overview of the latest college football betting trends and terminology as well as detailed instructions on how to use the best college football promos. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after making a $5 wager:

Oregon and UCLA are old rivals from the Pac-12 who simultaneously made the jump to the Big Ten and they'll go head-to-head in the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS today. The Ducks are favored by 11.5 at home and the over/under for this ranked matchup is 59.5 points. Meanwhile, Alabama is favored by 1.5 at home over Georgia with the over/under at 54.5 points in another battle in the SEC with clear conference championship and College Football Playoff implications. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

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How to bet on Week 6 college football

The Week 6 college football schedule features one of the marquee matchups of every regular season with Georgia vs. Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and this will surely add to the college football betting interest this weekend. This SEC battle will bring a significant amount of betting interest on the winner, spread, total, props, and more. It's a top contest for taking advantage of the many sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users.

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2026 Week 6 college football odds, schedule

Saturday, October 10

Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri (-3.5, 48.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Arizona at West Virginia (+3, 61.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State (-9.5, 52.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh (-3.5, 47.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Wake Forest at NC State (+4, 59.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska (+7, 50.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Tulane at Army (-3, 48.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Sacramento State at Bowling Green (-7.5, 44.5), 12:00 p.m. ET

Ball State at Northwestern (-36.5, 52.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina at No. 16 Florida (-12.5, 61.5), 12:45 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Appalachian State (-9.5, 50.5), 1:00 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at UMass (+2.5, 47.5), 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (+10, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Texas vs Oklahoma (+8.5, 39.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State (-2.5, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame (-38.5, 54.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Duke at Georgia Tech (+7, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at California (+9.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon (-11.5, 58.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Illinois at Michigan State (+2.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte at North Texas (-28.5, 57.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Navy (-2.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Buffalo at Toledo (-20.5, 52.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Central Michigan at Ohio (-3.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Akron (+7, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kent State at Western Michigan (-13.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UConn at Temple (-3.5, 54.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Rice at East Carolina (-10, 47.5), 4:00 p.m. ET

No. 15 Tennessee at Arkansas (+13.5, 51.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State (-34.5, 56.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Oregon State (-14.5, 53.5), 6:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky (+8.5, 52.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

UAB at Memphis (-14, 56.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

Nevada at UTEP (+9.5, 49.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at UNLV (+3, 47.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina at Marshall (-2.5, 55.5), 7:00 p.m. ET

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama (-1.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse at Virginia (-9.5, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 19 USC at Penn State (-1.5, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Air Force at NIU (+7.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

James Madison at Georgia Southern (+7.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Louisiana Tech (-3, 57.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at Purdue (+2.5, 50.5), 8:00 p.m. ET

Kansas at No. 12 Utah (-15.5, 51.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Hawaii at Arizona State (-20.5, 57.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State (+6.5, 48.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana preview

Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana kickoff Noon ET Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana spread Indiana -7.5 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana over/under 51.5 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana money line Nebraska +250, Indiana -315

Matt Rhule promised that he hasn't gone Hollywood fresh off a cameo appearance in the HBO series "Lanterns." However, he'll have his work cut out against the defending national champions at home on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are off to a convincing 5-0 start and are 4-1 against the spread in that span, but this is the toughest test they've face by a large stretch. Indiana slid in the polls after surviving a scare at home against Northwestern, but rebounded by hammering Rutgers last week. However, this is also the toughest test the Hoosiers have faced so far this season, and it's also a lookahead spot with No. 5 Ohio State looming next week. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M preview

No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M kickoff Noon ET No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M spread Missouri -3.5 No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M over/under 48.5 No. 14 Missouri vs. Texas A&M money line Missouri -176, Texas A&M +146

The season began with Missouri as somewhat of an afterthought and Texas A&M as a bonafide College Football Playoff contender after making the field last season. However, their roles have been reversed, with Missouri hammering Florida at home last week and Texas A&M suffering a couple of embarrassing losses to Kentucky and LSU. However, Mike Elko's squad has a chance to climb its way back, beginning with a road win against the team that it joined the SEC with back in 2012. Meanwhile, Eli Drinkwitz's squad will need to keep its foot on the gas. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh preview

North Carolina at Pittsburgh kickoff 12 p.m. ET North Carolina at Pittsburgh spread Pittsburgh -3.5 North Carolina at Pittsburgh over/under 47.5 North Carolina at Pittsburgh money line Pittsburgh -185, North Carolina +155

Bill Belichick's North Carolina is coming off a quality showing against No. 3 Notre Dame, trailing by only one point early in the third quarter and entering the fourth quarter down by one score before its 37-26. The Tar Heels are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC. Pittsburgh moved into the top 25 after its 35-33 victory over Virginia Tech to improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Panthers are 31st in the nation in scoring offense (33.3 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (16.8 ppg allowed). Quarterback Mason Heintschel averages 260.8 passing yards per game and has 14 touchdowns with one interception this season. North Carolina leads the all-time series 12-6, but Pittsburgh won the most recent matchup in 2024, 34-24. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 1 Texas at Oklahoma preview

Texas vs. Oklahoma kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Texas vs. Oklahoma spread Texas -8.5 Texas vs. Oklahoma over/under 39.5 Texas vs. Oklahoma money line Texas -325 Oklahoma +260

The Longhorns defend their No. 1 spot again, and they will be rested following a bye week after a 20-17 win at No. 14 Tennessee on Sept. 26. Statistically, Arch Manning hasn't been as dominant as many expected for Texas (862 passing yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions), but he's led the Longhorns to a 4-0 start. The Sooners were the preseason No. 10, but they enter unranked with a 2-2 record. Oklahoma is also coming off a bye, most recently falling at No. 2 Georgia, 41-13, on Sept. 26. Both of Oklahoma's losses came in true road games, though, and Texas vs. Oklahoma takes place from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, for this neutral-site contest. Texas leads the all-time series 65-51-5, and the Longhorns defeated Oklahoma, 23-6, at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Rivalry last season. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame preview

Stanford at Notre Dame kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Stanford at Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -38.5 Stanford at Notre Dame over/under 54.5 Stanford at Notre Dame money line N/A

Notre Dame improved to 5-0 with a 37-26 road win over Bill Belichick's North Carolina squad last week. The Fighting Irish totaled 475 yards of offense compared to the Tar Heels' 285 yards. Notre Dame ranks top 10 in both scoring offense (41.2 ppg, ninth) and scoring defense (11.8 ppg allowed, fourth). Notre Dame allows the fewest yards per game (216.4) entering a matchup against a 2-3 Stanford team coming off a 57-3 loss to Wake Forest last week. The Cardinals have scored seven points or fewer in three of five games this season. Notre Dame defeated Stanford 49-20 last season and is 3-0 with wins by an average of 34.7 ppg over the Cardinals in the previous three years. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon preview

UCLA vs. Oregon kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET UCLA vs. Oregon spread Oregon -11.5 UCLA vs. Oregon over/under 58.5 UCLA vs. Oregon money line Oregon -455, UCLA +350

This is one of only two ranked vs. ranked matchups in the Week 6 college football schedule. No. 13 Oregon had a bye after its 41-27 win at No. 12 USC on Sept. 26, despite quarterback Dante Moore being taken out by a scary concussion in the first half. Dylan Raiola, a two-year starter at Nebraska, completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in relief. Moore returned to practice this week, and the Ducks have two capable quarterback options. Meanwhile, UCLA is coming off a 54-3 win over Maryland, surpassing the 50-point mark for its second straight game to move up two spots to No. 21. The Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have the No. 4 scoring offense at 44.8 ppg. Oregon (3-1, 1-0) ranks 20th at 35.3 ppg. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt preview

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 3:30 p.m. ET Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Ole Miss -10 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 58.5 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt Ole Miss -360, Vanderbilt +285

No. 9 Ole Miss returns to the gridiron for the first time since its 52-28 loss to Florida, which came a week after an emotional 32-24 win over Lane Kiffin's LSU squad. Trinidad Chambliss is averaging 305.5 passing yards per game for Ole Miss (3-1, 1-1 SEC). Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2) is coming off a 38-14 loss at No. 2 Georgia last week, and it's averaging only 14.5 ppg in two SEC games after the graduation of quarterback Diego Pavia. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 54-40-2, including winning five straight meetings. Vanderbilt last defeated Ole Miss in 2018. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State preview

Houston vs. Kansas State kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Houston vs. Kansas State spread Kansas State -2.5 Houston vs. Kansas State over/under 55.5 Houston vs. Kansas State money line Kansas State -142, Houston +120

Houston is off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after going 4-8 in both 2023 and 2024. The Cougars are coming off a 27-17 win over UCF, despite trailing 17-0 with four minutes left in the third quarter. Quarterback Conner Weigman became the first Houston signal caller with three-plus rush touchdowns in a win since 2015. Kansas State cruised to a 41-0 win over Houston in its only prior home meeting (2023), but it lost by five points on the road in 2024. The Wildcats are coming off their bye week following their first loss of the season (at Cincinnati). Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Kentucky vs. No. 10 LSU preview

Kentucky vs. LSU kickoff 7 p.m. ET Kentucky vs. LSU spread LSU -8.5 Kentucky vs. LSU over/under 52.5 Kentucky vs. LSU money line LSU -345, Kentucky +275

Kentucky is eyeing consecutive wins against LSU for the first time since 1998-99, while LSU is seeking its first win at Kentucky since 2002. The Wildcats are also aiming for multiple wins against top-10 teams in the same season for the fourth time in school history. They are coming off a 35-34 overtime win at South Carolina last week in the largest road comeback in school history. LSU has won 11 straight and 24 of its past 25 games against unranked opponents, with the lone loss coming in 2024 at Florida. Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt is tied for the most interceptions (7) in the FBS this season, but he led the offense to 731 yards in a 63-14 win over McNeese State last week. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama preview

Georgia vs. Alabama kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Georgia vs. Alabama spread Alabama -1.5 Georgia vs. Alabama over/under 52.5 Georgia vs. Alabama money line Alabama -122, Georgia +102

These teams are accustomed to playing high-level games, as this is the eleventh top-10 meeting in the series since 2000. Alabama has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, with the losses coming in the 2025 SEC Championship and 2021 College Football Playoff title game. The Bulldogs are eyeing their first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007 and their first 6-0 start since 2023. They are the first SEC team to start 5-0 while averaging more than 50 points per game since 2019 LSU. Alabama is seeking its first 6-0 start since 2022, as it has won each of its first five games by at least 14 points for the first time since 2020. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 19 USC at Penn State preview

USC vs. Penn State kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET USC vs. Penn State spread Penn State -1.5 USC vs. Penn State over/under 54.5 USC vs. Penn State money line Penn State -122, USC +102

Penn State is staging its 19th annual full-stadium White Out game, which started in 2007 against Notre Dame. The Nittany Lions are 11-7 in White Out games, and they picked up a 33-30 overtime win against USC in 2024. Penn State head coach Matt Campbell is trying to avoid becoming the school's first full-time head coach to lose three-plus games in his first six games as head coach since Joe Paterno started 3-3 in 1966. USC is coming off a 25-21 win against Washington, giving itself a chance to win back-to-back road games in a season since 2023. The Trojans are 11-10 on the road under head coach Lincoln Riley, but just 4-8 in their last 12 such games. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 12 Utah vs. Kansas preview

Utah vs. Kansas 10:15 p.m. ET Utah vs. Kansas Utah -15.5 Utah vs. Kansas 51.5 Utah vs. Kansas Utah -700, Kansas +500

Utah picked up a 31-21 win at Kansas last season, as Utes quarterback Devon Dampier had 253 passing yards and three touchdowns. Dampier has gone 10 straight games with two-plus pass touchdowns, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. Head coach Morgan Scalley is trying to become the first head coach in Utah history to start his tenure 6-0. Kansas is coming off a 55-0 win over Middle Tennessee, recording its first shutout win since 2008. The Jayhawks have the worst record in road conference games (15-94) in the FBS since 2000. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Week 6 college football betting promos and bonus offers

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Week 6 college football betting trends

Florida State vs. Louisville

The Over is 5-1 in Louisville's last six games overall.

The Over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these ACC rivals.

Iowa vs. Washington

Iowa is 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

The Under is 5-2 in Washington's past seven games.

Iowa State vs. BYU

BYU is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games.

The Under is 4-0 in Iowa State's last four road games.

Arizona vs. West Virginia

The Over is 4-0 in West Virginia's last four games.

The Mountaineers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall.

UNC vs. Pitt

Pitt is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games as a home favorite.

The favorite is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between North Carolina and Pitt.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The Under is 5-0 in Missouri's last five games following an ATS win.

Texas A&M is 3-0 ATS in its last three meetings against Missouri.

Indiana vs. Nebraska

The Over is 7-3 in Nebraska's last 10 games.

Indiana is 5-1 ATS in its last six road games.

Texas vs. Oklahoma

The Over is 4-0 in Texas' last four games as a favorite.

The favorite is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings between Texas and Oklahoma.

UCLA vs. Oregon

The Over is 5-0 in Oregon's last five games as a home favorite.

UCLA is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games overall.

Virginia Tech vs. California

The Over is 8-2 in Virginia Tech's last 10 games as a road favorite.

The Hokies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Houston vs. Kansas State

The Under is 4-1 in Kansas State's last five games as a favorite.

Houston is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games as a road underdog.

Stanford vs. Notre Dame

The Over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between Stanford and Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings against the Cardinal.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech

The Over is 5-0 in Georgia Tech's last five conference games.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 ATS in their last four games.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The Over is 5-0 in Vanderbilt's last five games following a loss.

The Rebels are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

LSU vs. Kentucky

The Over is 5-0 in Kentucky's last five games against an SEC opponent.

LSU is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games overall.

USC vs. Penn State

The Over is 4-1 in Penn State's last five home games.

Penn State is 1-3 ATS in its last four games.

Georgia vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide are 5-2 ATS in their last five meetings against Georgia.

The Over is 6-0 in Georgia's last six games overall.

Kansas vs. Utah

Utah is 5-0 ATS in its last five games as a favorite.

The Under is 5-2 in Kansas' last seven games overall.

Boise State vs. Fresno State

The Under is 5-0 in Boise State's last five games as an underdog.

Fresno State is 4-0 ATS in its past four games.

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CFB Week 6 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/Under The expected total number of points in the game Team total The projected points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a certain milestone of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket with longer odds Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the College Football Playoff Heisman Trophy winner Betting on the Heisman Trophy winner Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the CFP

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 7.5 points needs to win by at least eight points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to seven points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the expected total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 17.5 points needs to score at least 18 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 20 points. The first team to score 20 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, over/under and team total, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than the single wagers on their own. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the projected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With the season nearly at the halfway point, many of the win totals have changed drastically since the start of the campaign.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to change throughout the season as results roll in.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff title game is not until next year, but bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship game right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated every week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will win the trophy in 2026.

Week 6 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +100

Darian Mensah (Miami) +500

Keelon Russell (Alabama) +800

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +800

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +1600

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +2900

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +3100

Arch Manning (Texas) +3200

Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) +3200

Malachi Toney (Miami) +3500

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Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated each week throughout the season. Notre Dame has the shortest odds (-3000) heading into Week 6.

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How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined by the odds attached to each bet. A favorite is designated by negative odds (-), while underdogs are designated by positive odds (+) in the American odds format. A $200 wager at -200 returns a $100 profit with a winning bet, and a $200 bet at +200 odds returns a $400 profit.

Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread. Parlays, which combine multiple bets into one ticket, significantly increase the potential payout. Once you place a bet, you are locked in at that price regardless of whether the odds shift.