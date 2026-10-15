The Week 7 college football schedule includes more than 60 games, which you can use to collect over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses by using the best sportsbook promos from the top betting apps. There are a staggering six ranked matchups on Saturday, highlighted by a top-five matchup in the Big Ten as No. 5 Indiana hosts No. 4 Ohio State. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the latest Week 7 college football odds list the Buckeyes as 3.5-point favorites on the road. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 8 BYU will host No. 2 Notre Dame for another top-10 matchup. Notre Dame is favored by 10 on the road, and the over/under is 47.5 points.

Our Week 7 college football betting guide previews those matchups and many more, while also highlighting college football betting trends and providing step-by-step instructions to claim the best college football promos. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

No. 14 Tennessee will also host No. 6 Alabama in one of three ranked matchups in the SEC this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the Volunteers are 8.5-point home underdogs, while the over/under is 51.5. Other notable Week 7 college football lines include No. 9 Ole Miss (-6, 59.5) vs. No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 20 Houston (-4.5, 61.5) vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 7, our 2026 CFB Week 7 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code.

You can use these sign-up offers to load your account with bonus bets and other new user perks. We'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 7 college football

The Week 7 college football schedule showcases a new No. 1 team in the nation with Georgia jumping up to the top spot after defeating Alabama, and No. 1 Georgia hosts Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET this week for what will be a top matchup for college football betting. The Week 7 college football schedule has another loaded slate with conference battles underway to garner up betting interest on winners, spreads, totals, props, and more. With the 2026 college football season nearing the midpoint, sports betting apps are still offering many sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and with their growing prevalence, many of the top sports betting apps, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, Hard Rock Bet, bet365, Fanatics Sportsbook, BetMGM and Caesars, continue to offer strong promotions as the 2026 college football season continues. With Week 7 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll halfway through October.

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2026 Week 7 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, October 15

East Carolina at UAB (+4.5, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion (+4, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Colorado State at Texas State (-14, 71.5), 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 16

Memphis at Tulane (+7, 54.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Washington at Purdue (-3.5, 52.5), 8 p.m. ET

App State at Coastal Carolina (+1.5, 50.5), 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 17

Charleston So. at Clemson (-43.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Florida at No. 7 Texas (-10.5, 52.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU (-14, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana (+3.5, 50.5), 12 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at West Virginia (-2.5, 63.5), 12 p.m. ET

Kansas at Kansas State (-4.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Pitt at Boston College (+6.5, 43.5), 12 p.m. ET

Virginia at No. 24 SMU (-9.5, 51.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 25 Northwestern at Michigan State (+7.5, 48.5), 12 p.m. ET

Florida Atlantic at Army (-2.5, 55.5), 12 p.m. ET

Georgia State at James Madison (-12.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

Ball State at Bowling Green (-6.5, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Rutgers at Maryland (-6, 56.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

The Citadel at Texas A&M (-45.5, 55.5), 1 p.m. ET

Charlotte at Temple (-21.5, 47.5), 1 p.m. ET

UMass at Buffalo (-6.5, 41.5), 1 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (+7, 42.5), 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee (+8.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 1 Georgia (-20.5, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss (-6, 59.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech (-14.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (-10, 55.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina at Duke (-3.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Penn State at Michigan (-6, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

NIU at Wyoming (-7.5, 40.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UNLV at Air Force (-1.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Akron at Miami (Ohio) (-9.5, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Toledo at Eastern Michigan (-6.5, 53.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tulsa at Rice (-4, 45.5), 4:30 p.m. ET

Troy at Louisiana (-4.5, 49.5), 5 p.m. ET

Washington State at Oregon State (-17.5, 53.5), 6 p.m. ET

Arkansas at Vanderbilt (-6, 50.5), 7 p.m. ET

TCU at Baylor (-5.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Florida State at No. 3 Miami (-21, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Kent State at USF (-20.5, 45.5), 7 p.m. ET

Nevada at North Dakota State (-15.5, 45.5), 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas State at Southern Miss (+7, 62.5), 7 p.m. ET

No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma (-6.5, 43.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Elon at Stanford (-32.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU (+10, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston (-4.5, 61.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at Syracuse (-15.5, 55.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA (-3, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Navy at UTSA (-6.5, 54.5), 8 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at ULM (+14.5, 56.5), 8 p.m. ET

San Jose State at UTEP (+7.5, 48.5), 9 p.m. ET

Ohio at Sacramento State (+14, 49.5), 10 p.m. ET

No. 11 Utah at Colorado (+15.5, 49.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

No. 21 Wake Forest at California (+9.5, 53.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Fresno State at San Diego State (+7.5, 45.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico at Hawaii (-+14, 45.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Nebraska at Oregon (-7.5, 52.5), 11 p.m. ET

Tulane vs. Memphis preview

Tulane vs. Memphis kickoff 7:30 ET (Friday) Tulane vs. Memphis spread Memphis -7.5 Tulane vs. Memphis over/under 53.5 Tulane vs. Memphis money line Tulane +210, Memphis -260

The Tigers are off to a hot start (5-1) and have been absolutely dominant to open AAC play, beating Charlotte 59-8 and UAB 38-13. Meanwhile, Tulane is 2-3 on the season and lost its AAC opener to Army 20-17 last week. However, the Green Wave's other two losses came to power conference opponents (Duke and Kansas State) and they kept both of those games to two touchdowns. Memphis running back Jaylin Carter has already accounted for 701 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns, so stopping him will be priority No. 1 for Tulane. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Purdue vs. Washington preview

Purdue vs. Washington kickoff 8 p.m. ET (Friday) Purdue vs. Washington spread Purdue -3.5 Purdue vs. Washington over/under 51.5 Purdue vs. Washington money line Purdue -160, Washington +132

Both teams are 3-3 on the season, but they appear to be trending in different direction. The Boilermakers are coming off back-to-back wins over Illinois and Minnesota, while Washington has lost three in a row against Minnesota, USC and Iowa. After throwing more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (13) over his first three seasons in West Lafayette, Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne has nine touchdowns against one interception in 2026 while completing 68.9% of his passes and averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile, Washington just allowed three passing touchdowns to Iowa's backup QB in a 41-24 loss. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Ohio State preview

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Ohio State kickoff Noon ET No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Ohio State spread Ohio State -3.5 No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Ohio State over/under 51.5 No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Ohio State money line Indiana +146, Ohio State -172

Indiana hadn't beaten Ohio State since 1988 before they pulled off the 13-10 upset win in Indianapolis last season at the Big Ten Championship Game. Now the undefeated Hoosiers (6-0) will host the Buckeyes (5-1) for a top-five matchup in Bloomington. Indiana has had to scratch and claw in victories over Northwestern and Nebraska, while Ohio State has blown out all of its opponents since losing at Texas. Regardless of the outcome, there's a decent chance these two teams meet again at the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game and/or in the College Football Playoff. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 7 Texas vs. Florida preview

No. 7 Texas vs. Florida kickoff Noon ET No. 7 Texas vs. Florida spread Texas -10.5 No. 7 Texas vs. Florida over/under 52.5 No. 7 Texas vs. Florida money line Texas -410, Florida +315

If you were looking ahead on the schedule a couple of weeks ago, you might have forecast this as a game with SEC Championship Game and CFP implications. However, Texas is coming off a devastating loss to Oklahoma where Arch Manning struggled and Florida has been blown out in its last two games by Missouri and South Carolina. The Gators have given up 150 points in four SEC games this season, so they might be exactly what the doctor ordered after Manning threw two extremely costly interceptions last week. However, Texas has to bottle up star running back Jadan Baugh. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State preview

No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State kickoff Noon p.m. ET No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State spread LSU -14 No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State over/under 58.5 No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State money line LSU -549, Miss. St. +400

LSU opened as 10.5-point favorites but that line has crept up to 14 since news broke that Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor was questionable with a foot injury. The Tigers are coming off a stunning loss to Kentucky on the road in overtime where they allowed 230-pound running back CJ Baxter to rush for 123 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State seems certain to use their own bruising running back (Fluff Bothwell) in a similar fashion regardless of whether or not Taylor plays. However, LSU has won five of the last six head-to-head meetings. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Kansas State vs. Kansas preview

Kansas State vs. Kansas kickoff Noon ET Kansas State vs. Kansas spread Kansas State -4.5 Kansas State vs. Kansas over/under 55.5 Kansas State vs. Kansas money line Kansas State -205, Kansas +170

The Sunflower Showdown dates back to 1902 and the Governor's Cup has been awarded to the winner of Kansas State vs. Kansas since 1969. The Jayhawks hold a 65-53-5 edge in the all-time series, but the Wildcats have ripped off 17 wins in a row dating back to 2009. Kansas lost by 2 in Manhattan two seasons ago and has looked competitive in losses to Missouri, Arizona State and Utah. Meanwhile, Kansas State has lost twice in a row to Cincinnati and Houston. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 1 Georgia vs. Auburn preview

Auburn vs. Georgia kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Auburn vs. Georgia spread Georgia -20.5 Auburn vs. Georgia over/under 49.5 Auburn vs. Georgia money line Georgia -1600, Auburn +900

The Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0) take the field for the first time this season as the No. 1 team in the nation, climbing to the top spot after a 20-17 road victory over No. 6 Alabama and with previous No. 1 Texas losing to Oklahoma. Georgia has dominated both offensively and defensively this season, ranking third in scoring offense at 42.8 points per game and 15th in scoring defense at 16.2 ppg allowed. The Bulldogs haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season. Returning QB1 Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown against Alabama last week, and he has 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. Auburn (3-2, 2-1) is coming off a bye week following a 24-14 loss at No. 17 Tennessee. Dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown, a transfer from South Florida, has 11 total touchdowns but seven interceptions this season. Georgia leads the all-time series 66-56-8, including winning nine straight. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee preview

Alabama vs. Tennessee kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Alabama vs. Tennessee spread Alabama -8.5 Alabama vs. Tennessee over/under 51.5 Alabama vs. Tennessee money line Alabama -325, Tennessee +260

Alabama retained No. 6 in the polls despite losing to Georgia at home last week. Georgia moved from No. 2 to No. 1 with the result, so it certainly wasn't a bad loss for the Crimson Tide. Alabama has another top-15 challenge ahead against No. 14 Tennessee. This time, the Crimson Tide will be on the road. Alabama QB1 Keelon Russell was held to 185 yards and completed just 53.5% of his passes last week, but he ranks ninth in the nation in passing yards (1,599) and has 12 passing touchdowns with two interceptions to lead the nation's No. 1 scoring offense at 44.2 ppg. Tennessee comes off a 24-17 win at Arkansas last week. The Vols' only loss came to No. 1 Texas, 20-17, in Tennessee. The Vols haven't allowed more than 24 points in any of their six games this season. Both teams are 5-1 this season. Alabama leads the all-time series 60-40-7, but the home team has won five straight heading into this matchup in Knoxville. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 13 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss preview

Missouri vs. Ole Miss kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Missouri vs. Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -6 Missouri vs. Ole Miss over/under 59.5 Missouri vs. Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -225, Missouri +185

Missouri continues its climb up the rankings, now at No. 13, but Saturday could be its toughest test yet against Lane Kiffin's No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers went to 5-1 (2-1 SEC) with a 27-6 home victory over Texas A&M last week, but they travel to Oxford on Saturday. Austin Simmons, a backup at Ole Miss last year, has 1,434 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception and he'll be highly motivated against his former school. Ole Miss (4-1, 2-1) comes off a 52-17 win over Vanderbilt last week behind four forced turnovers. Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdowns and has 1,435 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three months free of NBA League Pass:

Arizona State vs. No. 10 Texas Tech preview

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Arizona State vs. Texas Tech spread Texas Tech -14.5 Arizona State vs. Texas Tech over/under 48.5 Arizona State vs. Texas Tech money line Texas Tech -700, Arizona State +500

No. 10 Texas Tech enters off a bye and is 5-0, including 2-0 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders defeated Colorado, 29-7, on Oct. 3 before their bye, and they are 25th in the nation in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Arizona State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) comes off a 30-12 win over Hawaii last week after a 55-19 loss to Baylor the week before. Arizona State defeated Texas Tech, 26-22, last season, but that game was in Arizona. Texas Tech hosts on Saturday, and the Red Raiders are 10-0 at home since the start of last season. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Penn State vs. Michigan preview

Penn State vs. Michigan kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Penn State vs. Michigan spread Michigan -6 Penn State vs. Michigan over/under 42.5 Penn State vs. Michigan money line Michigan -245, Penn State +200

Both Penn State and Michigan enter on losing streaks, with Penn State dropping three straight and Michigan losing back-to-back weeks. The Nittany Lions fell to No. 19 USC, 31-23, at home last week, and the Wolverines lost to Minnesota, 20-14, on the road. Both teams rely on strong defenses, with Michigan 13th in scoring defense (15.8 ppg allowed) and Penn State 29th at 18.5 ppg allowed. Michigan leads the all-time series 17-10, including winning the last three matchups. Penn State (3-3, 0-3) and Michigan (3-2, 0-2) are both looking for their first Big Ten victory of the season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Duke vs. North Carolina preview

Duke vs. North Carolina kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Duke vs. North Carolina spread Duke -3 Duke vs. North Carolina over/under 47.5 Duke vs. North Carolina money line Duke -160, North Carolina +135

This won't be played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but any time Duke and North Carolina compete, there's more to it than just another game. Both football programs have been on the rise in recent years. Duke is 4-1 overall, including 1-1 in the ACC, and North Carolina is 3-2 (1-1 ACC). The Tar Heels are coming off their first win over a ranked opponent in the Bill Belichick era, besting No. 25 Pittsburgh, 21-17, on the road last week. Duke lost at Georgia Tech, 28-25, on the road last week. The Blue Devils have finished with four straight winning seasons. North Carolina leads the all-time series 63-43-4, but Duke has won the last two matchups. Duke defeated Belichick's Tar Heels, 32-25, in Chapel Hill last year and now will host this edition. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 12 UCLA vs. Wisconsin preview

UCLA vs. Wisconsin kickoff 7:30 ET UCLA vs. Wisconsin spread UCLA -2.5 UCLA vs. Wisconsin over/under 43.5 UCLA vs. Wisconsin money line UCLA -140, Wisconsin +120

UCLA can match its best start since 2022 after improving to 5-0 with a 17-15 upset over then-No. 13 Oregon last week. However, the Bruins lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending leg injury in that game. Ty Dieffenbach came on in relief, and he is competing with Iamaleava's younger brother, Madden, for starting reps in this game. Wisconsin cruised to a 31-3 win over Michigan State on Oct. 3, giving the Badgers a four-game winning streak since a season-opening loss to Notre Dame. The Badgers had the week off last week. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 3 Miami vs. Florida State preview

Miami vs. Florida State kickoff 7 p.m. ET Miami vs. Florida State spread Miami -21.5 Miami vs. Florida State over/under 56.5 Miami vs. Florida State money line Miami -1700, Florida State +990

Miami continues its quest for a national championship on Saturday night against rival Florida State. The Hurricanes lost in the national title game last season, and they are off to a 5-0 start this season. Their offense is led by Heisman Trophy contenders Darian Mensah at quarterback and Malachi Toney at wide receiver. Running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory have combined to rush for 596 yards. Florida State has lost 11 straight road games and is coming off a 44-20 loss at Louisville last week. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU preview

Notre Dame vs. BYU kickoff 7:30 ET Notre Dame vs. BYU spread Notre Dame -10.5 Notre Dame vs. BYU over/under 46.5 Notre Dame vs. BYU money line Notre Dame -410, BYU +320

A pair of unbeaten teams square off in primetime on Saturday night, as Notre Dame is 6-0 and BYU is 5-0. This is the first-ever matchup between top-10 teams in Provo. The Fighting Irish have beat their first six opponents by double digits, including a 58-7 win over Stanford last week. They are seeking their first road win over a top-10 team since 2012. The Cougars are expected to be without running back LJ Martin, who suffered a leg injury against TCU on Oct. 3. Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is trying to strengthen his Heisman Trophy campaign, as he has 1,378 yards, 16 touchdowns and one interception. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 20 Houston vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State preview

Houston vs. Oklahoma State kickoff 7:30 ET Houston vs. Oklahoma State spread Houston -4.5 Houston vs. Oklahoma State over/under 62.5 Houston vs. Oklahoma State money line Houston -190, Oklahoma State +160

Houston and Oklahoma State have been two surprising teams in the Big 12 so far this season, setting up an exciting matchup on Saturday night. The Cowboys are riding a four-game winning streak under first-year head coach Eric Morris, setting up the first matchup between two ranked teams at Houston since 2015. The Cougars cruised to a 35-16 road win at Kansas State last week, with veteran quarterback Conner Weigman throwing for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end Patrick Overmyer caught all four scores, tying the NCAA single-game record for a tight end. Oklahoma State's offense is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Drew Mestemaker at quarterback, who leads the sixth-ranked passing attack in the country. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 11 Utah vs. Colorado preview

Utah vs. Colorado kickoff 10:15 p.m. ET Utah vs. Colorado spread Utah -15.5 Utah vs. Colorado over/under 49.5 Utah vs. Colorado money line Utah -780, Colorado +550

Utah puts its unbeaten record on the line on Saturday night, as the Utes have opened a season with five straight wins for the first time since 2015. They have won each game by at least 14 points under first-year coach Morgan Scalley, including three by 33 points or more. Running back Wayshawn Parker had 174 rushing yards vs. Iowa State and 171 vs. Kansas. Colorado has lost eight of its last nine meetings with Utah, including a 53-7 loss last season. The Buffaloes are coming off a bye and are riding a three-game losing streak. Former Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson is expected to start his second straight game for Colorado. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Nebraska vs. Oregon preview

Nebraska vs. Oregon kickoff 11 p.m. ET Nebraska vs. Oregon spread Oregon -7.5 Nebraska vs. Oregon over/under 52.5 Nebraska vs. Oregon money line Oregon -290, Nebraska +235

A pair of teams coming off disappointing losses meet in the nightcap, as Oregon fell from the top 25 with a loss to UCLA, while Nebraska suffered its first loss of the season against Indiana. The Ducks also lost to Oklahoma State early in the season, so their College Football Playoff hopes are fading. Nebraska won its first five games against ranked opponents prior to its 20-17 loss to Indiana last week. This is Oregon's first home game as an unranked team since 2022. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to start for Oregon, as Ducks star Dante Moore is likely going to remain sidelined due to a concussion. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Week 7 college football betting promos and bonus offers

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Week 7 college football betting trends

Florida vs. Texas

Florida is 4-1 ATS following an ATS loss.

The Under is 5-1 in Texas' last six games against a team with a winning record.

Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Under is 7-0 in Ohio State's last seven road games.

The Buckeyes are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 road games.

Cincinnati vs. West Virginia

The Over is 5-0 in West Virginia's last five games.

The Over is 5-1 in Cincinnati's last six games on the road.

Kansas vs. Kansas State

The Over is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these rivals.

The Under is 4-1 in Kansas' last five games as an underdog.

Mississippi State vs. LSU

The Over is 6-1 in Mississippi State's last seven games as an underdog.

LSU is 5-1 ATS in its last six meetings against the Bulldogs.

Alabama vs. Tennessee

Alabama is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings against Tennessee.

The Under is 4-0 in Tennessee's last four games at home.

UNC vs. Duke

Duke is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between these rivals.

UNC is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played in October.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

The home team is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings.

The Over is 6-0 in Arizona State's last six games following a bye week.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech

The Over is 5-0 in Virginia Tech's last five games as a home favorite.

Georgia Tech is 8-1 ATS in its last nine meetings against the Hokies.

Auburn vs. Georgia

The Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between Auburn and Georgia.

Georgia has hit the Team Total Over in seven of its last eight games at home.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss

The Under is 5-1 in Missouri's last six games on the road.

The Under is 8-2 in Ole Miss' last 10 games as a home favorite.

Penn State vs. Michigan

The favorite is 4-0 ATS in the last four meetings between Penn State and Michigan.

The Under is 7-1 in Michigan's last eight games at home.

TCU vs. Baylor

The home team is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings.

The Over is 6-0 in Baylor's last six games following a bye week.

Florida State vs. Miami

The Under is 4-0 in Miami's last four games following a bye week.

The Under is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between Florida State and Miami.

Oklahoma State vs. Houston

Oklahoma State is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as an underdog.

The Over is 9-1 in Houston's last 10 games as a favorite.

Notre Dame vs. BYU

The Cougars are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in October.

The Over is 7-3 in Notre Dame's last 10 games overall.

Wisconsin vs. UCLA

The Bruins are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games overall.

The Under is 6-0 in Wisconsin's last six games following an ATS win.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma

The Over is 5-0 in Kentucky's last five games overall.

The Sooners are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Utah vs. Colorado

Utah is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 meetings against Colorado.

The Over is 4-0 in Colorado's last four games following a bye week.

Nebraska vs. Oregon

The Over is 5-0 in Nebraska's last five games following a loss.

The Over is 5-1 in Oregon's last six games at home.

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CFB Week 7 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner of the game Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The projected total number of points in the game Team total The expected points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a certain milestone (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total, etc. Parlays Combining multiple bets into one wager with longer odds Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the College Football Playoff Heisman Trophy winner Betting on the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the College Football Playoff

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the expected total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 55.5 requires 56 points to go Over and 55 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 19.5 points needs to score at least 20 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 15 points. The first team to score 15 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread and over/under, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically higher than the single wagers on their own. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to win.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the expected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With the season at the halfway point, many of the win totals have changed drastically since the start of the campaign.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season as results roll in.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, and bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship game right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated every week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will win the trophy in 2026.

Week 7 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) -220

Darian Mensah (Miami) +950

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1000

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +1500

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +1600

Keelon Russell (Alabama) +1700

Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +3600

Kamario Taylor (Mississippi State) +4000

Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) +4000

Josh Hoover (Indiana) +4800

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Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated each week throughout the season. Notre Dame (-4000) and Georgia (-3000) have the shortest odds heading into Week 7.

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How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they change drastically depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to cash. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.