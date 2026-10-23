With five games on Friday and 44 games on Saturday in the FBS, the Week 8 college football schedule is an ideal opportunity to use the best sportsbook promos to secure more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses and other perks from the top betting apps. The ACC is in the spotlight on Friday with a pair of nationally-televised matchups. Virginia (-1.5, 47.5) vs. Duke kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and then Stanford vs. NC State (-6.5, 55.5) is scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. ET. Our Week 8 college football betting guide takes you through those matchups and Saturday's biggest games, while also highlighting college football betting trends and giving detailed instructions on how to use these college football promos. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

The latest Week 8 college football odds list No. 19 Texas as a 3-point favorite at home over No. 7 Ole Miss and the over/under is 53.5. That matchup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and then No. 10 Utah will host No. 14 Houston for a 10:15 p.m. ET start, with Utah favored by 6.5 and the over/under at 56.5 points. However, any of the Week 8 college football lines are a chance to load up on bonuses. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 8, our 2026 CFB Week 8 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code.

You can use these sign-up offers to load your account with bonus bets and other new user perks. We'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 8 college football

The Week 8 college football schedule showcases a new No. 1 team in the nation for the second straight week. Miami jumped up two spots at No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Notre Dame lost, and the top-ranked Hurricanes take on Pittsburgh at noon ET. The Week 8 college football slate is filled with strong matchups after a wild Week 7 with multiple top-10 upsets, creating plenty of chances for college football betting on wagers such as winners, spreads, totals, props, and more. With the 2026 college football season nearing the midpoint, sports betting apps are still offering many sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and with their growing prevalence, many of the top sports betting sites, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars, continue to offer strong promotions as the 2026 college football season continues. With Week 8 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll as fall continues.

Bet on every college football game by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three months free of NBA League Pass:

2026 Week 8 college football odds, schedule

Friday, Oct. 23

Duke at Virginia (-1.5, 47.5), 7 p.m. ET

UMass at UConn (-14.5, 49.5), 7 p.m. ET

Army at Tulsa (-1.5, 54.5), 8:30 p.m. ET

Air Force at Wyoming (+5.5, 45.5), 9 p.m. ET

NC State at Stanford (+6.5, 55.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24

LSU at Auburn (+7.5, 50.5), Noon ET

Texas Tech at Cincinnati (+10.5, 56.5), Noon ET

West Virginia at TCU (-8.5, 56.5), Noon ET

California at SMU (-18.5, 53.5), Noon ET

Pitt at Miami (-20.5, 51.5), Noon ET

Indiana at Michigan (+7, 41.5), Noon ET

Rutgers at Northwestern (-16.5, 58.5), Noon ET

Rice at Florida Atlantic (-8.5, 54.5), Noon ET

Western Michigan at Toledo (-3, 45.5), Noon ET

Baylor at Kansas (+3, 53.5), 1 p.m. ET

Akron at Kent State (-3, 46.5), 1 p.m. ET

Miami (Ohio) at Central Michigan (+2.5, 42.5), 1 p.m. ET

Oregon at Illinois (+8.5, 50.5), 3 p.m. ET

Oklahoma at Mississippi State (+3.5, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Tennessee at South Carolina (-2.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Texas A&M at Alabama (-14.5, 50.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU at UCF (+6.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston College at Georgia Tech (-4, 49.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Iowa at Minnesota (+7, 40.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at UCLA (-14, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

North Texas at Navy (+1.5, 61.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Hawaii at NIU (+4.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Buffalo (-3.5, 44.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento State at Ball State (-14, 51.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Arizona State (+3.5, 56.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

ULM at Troy (-15.5, 51.5), 4 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan at Ohio (-12.5, 48.5), 4 p.m. ET

San Jose State at Nevada (-5.5, 45.5), 5 p.m. ET

Old Dominion at Louisiana Tech (-12.5, 46.5), 5 p.m. ET

Louisiana at Southern Miss (+10, 52.5), 5 p.m. ET

Boise State at Washington State (+13.5, 51.5), 6 p.m. ET

San Diego State at Colorado State (+1.5, 62.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

Colorado at Oklahoma State (-13.5, 55.5), 7 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech at Clemson (-2.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Georgia State at Arkansas State (+2.5, 58.5), 7 p.m. ET

Ole Miss at Texas (-3.5, 52.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (-11.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Iowa State at Arizona (-10, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Syracuse at North Carolina (-8.5, 46.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

USC at Wisconsin (+3, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah State at Texas State (-12.5, 59.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

UTSA at Tulane (+2.5, 51.5), 8 p.m. ET

North Dakota State at New Mexico (-4.5, 41.5), 10 p.m. ET

Houston at Utah (-6.5, 56.5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Virginia vs. Duke preview

Virginia vs. Duke kickoff 7 p.m. ET (Friday) Virginia vs. Duke spread Virginia -1.5 Virginia vs. Duke over/under 47.5 Virginia vs. Duke money line Virginia -122, Duke +102

This is a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, which Duke won 27-20. Earlier in the season, Virginia managed a 34-17 win in Durham. Now the Cavaliers will host and they're 4-3 overall with a 2-2 record in the conference, while Duke is 4-2 on the season and has a 1-2 record in league play. Charlotte might be a stretch for both programs this season, but not impossible with a line forming behind No. 1 Miami in the standings. However, the loser is effectively eliminated from ACC title consideration. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Stanford vs. NC State preview

Stanford vs. NC State kickoff 10:30 p.m. ET (Friday) Stanford vs. NC State spread NC State -7 Stanford vs. NC State over/under 55.5 Stanford vs. NC State money line Stanford +220, NC State -275

It's still a little strange to see these two schools separated by more than 2,400 miles playing a conference game, but that's part of the landscape in 2026. NC State beat Stanford 59-28 in Raleigh two years ago during their first meeting as members of the ACC. Stanford is 3-4 on the season coming off a 34-7 win over Elon last week and NC State dropped to 3-3 with a 38-14 loss against Wake Forest. However, the Cardinal were outscored 115-10 in their two previous matchups against Notre Dame and Wake Forest and the Wolfpack had won three of four prior to their loss. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh preview

No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh kickoff Noon ET No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh spread Miami -20.5 No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh over/under 50.5 No. 1 Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh money line Miami -2000, Pitt +980

The Hurricanes survived their first true test of the season last week, beating Florida State 43-35 in double-overtime. However, Darian Mensah continues to look like one of the best quarterbacks in the country and Malachi Toney might be the best receiver in football outside of Jeremiah Smith. Meanwhile, Pitt has lost two in a row after a hot 5-0 start, but both of those losses were in one-possession games. The Panthers will look to follow the blueprint laid out by the Seminoles, who attacked Miami down the field consistently. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana preview

Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana kickoff Noon ET Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana spread Indiana -7.5 Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana over/under 41.5 Michigan vs. No. 6 Indiana money line Michigan +215, Indiana -275

These two programs first met in 1900 and it's pretty much been all Michigan since, as the Wolverines own a 62-11 record in the series. However, Curt Cignetti has changed everything for the Hoosiers and he led Indiana to a 20-15 win over Michigan at home in 2024. Now Indiana heads to the Big House coming off an emotional loss at home to Ohio State. Michigan is coming off a 21-18 win at home over Penn State to halt a two-game losing streak. Both of these offenses are searching for their true identity in the middle of the season, while their respective defenses are playing well. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU preview

Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU kickoff Noon ET Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU spread LSU -7.5 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU over/under 50.5 Auburn vs. No. 18 LSU money line Auburn +245, LSU -310

Auburn had showed plenty of competitive spirit in Alex Golesh's first season, both in hard-fought wins (Baylor and Vanderbilt) and hard-fought losses (Florida and Tennessee). However, few could have expected what happened last week in Athens, where Auburn pulled off the 27-24 upset against No. 1 Georgia. Now they'll return home as conquering heroes with Toomer's Corner serving as a reminder of the accomplishment. That also means they'll have the full attention of Lane Kiffin and LSU, which might have previously looked past this matchup with games against Alabama, Texas and Tennessee looming. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

West Virginia vs. TCU preview

West Virginia vs. TCU kickoff Noon ET West Virginia vs. TCU spread TCU -9.5 West Virginia vs. TCU over/under 56.5 West Virginia vs. TCU money line TCU -355, West Virginia +280

Both teams are coming off Big 12 wins last week in significantly different ways, with West Virginia defeating Cincinnati 45-42 and TCU besting Baylor 17-6. The Mountaineers relied heavily on sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., who completed 25 of 33 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards and two scores. This came after three straight losses and his failure to reach 230 passing yards in any of the first six games of the season. West Virginia is 4-3 overall, 1-3 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, TCU has one of the nation's top defenses, ranking third in points allowed (13.2 ppg) and eighth in total defense (275 yards per game). The Horned Frogs haven't allowed more than 21 points this season and enter at 3-3 overall, including 1-2 in the conference. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three months free of NBA League Pass:

No. 2 BYU vs. UCF preview

BYU vs. UCF kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET BYU vs. UCF spread BYU -6.5 BYU vs. UCF over/under 43.5 BYU vs. UCF money line BYU -260, UCF +210

BYU has a top-five ranking for just the fourth year of the program's 102-year history, moving up from No. 8 to No. 2 following a 28-24 win over Notre Dame last week. It's the second-best ranking in school history (BYU finished No. 1 in 1984 in a 13-0 season). This year's success isn't a one-off, though, with BYU coming off seasons of 12-2 and 11-2. The Cougars are 6-0 this season, fueled by the nation's No. 15 scoring defense, allowing 16.8 ppg. Meanwhile, UCF (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 42-28 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 10, so it has the rest advantage Saturday. BYU has won three straight against UCF, including a 41-21 final last year. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets for college football games:

Michigan State vs. No. 9 UCLA preview

Michigan State vs. UCLA kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Michigan State vs. UCLA spread UCLA -14 Michigan State vs. UCLA over/under 44.5 Michigan State vs. UCLA money line UCLA -625, Michigan State +455

Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) enters on a five-game losing streak, with its last two losses coming by a combined four points. The Spartans lost to No. 25 Northwestern, 24-21, last week and they'll play their second straight ranked opponent. However, this week is a top-10 foe, with UCLA ranked No. 9. The Bruins (6-0, 4-0) are coming off a 17-7 win over Wisconsin last week and they have a top-20 scoring offense and scoring defense. UCLA ranks 17th in scoring offense (35.5 ppg) and 12th in scoring defense (16.2 ppg). UCLA defeated Michigan State, 38-13, last season behind 180 passing yards and three touchdowns by quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who remains the starter this season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 11 Tennessee vs. South Carolina preview

Tennessee vs. South Carolina kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Tennessee vs. South Carolina spread South Carolina -2.5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina over/under 50.5 Tennessee vs. South Carolina money line South Carolina -135, Tennessee +115

Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) had one of the many upsets inside the top 25 last week, knocking off No. 6 Alabama, 26-10. The Vols moved from No. 14 to No. 11. Tennessee forced four Alabama turnovers, and the defense ranks ninth in the nation in takeaways (2.2 per game). The Vols have the No. 11 scoring defense (15.7 ppg) behind the No. 13 total defense (290.5 yards per game). South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) upset No. 16 Florida, 38-19, on Oct. 10 before its bye, and the Gamecocks can upset a ranked team as an unranked squad for the second straight contest. South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was expected to be in the Heisman Trophy race this year, and he's coming off throwing for 279 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for a score against Florida. This will be South Carolina's fourth ranked opponent in a row. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 27-11-2. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 13 Alabama vs. Texas A&M preview

Alabama vs. Texas A&M kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Alabama vs. Texas A&M spread Alabama -14 Alabama vs. Texas A&M over/under 50.5 Alabama vs. Texas A&M money line Alabama -625, Texas A&M +455

Alabama dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 after its 26-10 loss to Tennessee, its second straight loss after falling to No. 2 Georgia, 20-17. The Crimson Tide (5-2, 3-2) needs stronger quarterback play out of Keelon Russell, who played like a Heisman candidate to open the season before back-to-back games with fewer than 190 passing yards. Texas A&M (4-3, 1-3) was the preseason No. 8 but hasn't played to those expectations. Marcel Reed is 80th in passing yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions after throwing for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season. The Aggies are 0-2 against ranked teams this season. Alabama leads the all-time series, 13-3. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Kansas State vs. Arizona State preview

Kansas State vs. Arizona State kickoff 3:45 p.m. ET Kansas State vs. Arizona State spread Kansas State -3.5 Kansas State vs. Arizona State over/under 56.5 Kansas State vs. Arizona State money line Kansas St. -165, Arizona St. +140

Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) is coming off a 35-24 win over Kansas and Arizona State (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 53-25 loss to No. 10 Texas Tech last week. Kansas State's Avery Johnson has thrown for 1,301 yards this season, and last week he had 209 passing yards and 132 rushing yards. Arizona State is 3-0 this season against teams outside of Texas. Arizona State leads the all-time series, 6-1. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson preview

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson kickoff 7 p.m. ET Virginia Tech vs. Clemson spread Clemson -2.5 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson over/under 49.5 Virginia Tech vs. Clemson money line Clemson -148, Virginia Tech +124

Virginia Tech is making its first trip to Death Valley since 2012, as the Hokies try to improve on their 5-2 start to the season. They rank third in the ACC in passing yards per game (301.6), as quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has 15 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. Wide receiver Que-Sean Brown had a career-high 182 yards on six catches in a 34-24 win over Georgia Tech last week. Clemson cruised to a 37-0 win over Charleston Southern last week, but it ranks last in the ACC in passing yards per game (187.5). The Tigers are playing their next five games against teams that are currently below them in the conference standings. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State preview

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State kickoff 7 p.m. ET Colorado vs. Oklahoma State spread Oklahoma State -12.5 Colorado vs. Oklahoma State over/under 55.5 Colorado vs. Oklahoma State money line Oklahoma State -550, Colorado +410

Oklahoma State had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 35-32 loss at then-No. 20 Houston last week, but it returns home for this Big 12 matchup. The Cowboys are fifth in the conference standings and have already secured wins over Oregon, West Virginia and UCF this season. Colorado opened its campaign with wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State, but it has gone downhill since then. The Buffaloes are on a four-game losing streak, including a 27-24 loss against then-No. 11 Utah last week. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas preview

Ole Miss vs. Texas kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Ole Miss vs. Texas spread Texas -3.5 Ole Miss vs. Texas over/under 53.5 Ole Miss vs. Texas money line Texas -162, Ole Miss +136

There are significant College Football Playoff implications at stake on Saturday night, as Texas has fallen from No. 1 in the AP poll to 19th after losing consecutive games to unranked Oklahoma and Florida. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning had just 173 passing yards against Florida, and the game ended with Manning losing the ball on a sack with less than two minutes remaining. Ole Miss is coming off a 31-3 win over then-No. 13 Missouri, as star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. This is the first meeting between the Longhorns and Rebels since 2013. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 16 USC vs. Wisconsin preview

USC vs. Wisconsin kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET USC vs. Wisconsin spread USC -3 USC vs. Wisconsin over/under 49.5 USC vs. Wisconsin money line USC -155, Wisconsin +130

USC returns from its bye on Saturday as it begins a difficult closing stretch of the regular season. The Trojans are 6-1, but they face No. 3 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana and No. 9 UCLA in the coming weeks. First, they visit Wisconsin, as the Badgers try to bounce back from a 17-7 loss at UCLA last week. They were outgained 384-214, allowing UCLA to covert 13 of 20 third-down attempts. Their defense is allowing just 16.7 points per game, but they are facing a USC offense that ranks seventh nationally in passing yards per game (310.1). Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Iowa State vs. No. 25 Arizona preview

Iowa State vs. Arizona kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Iowa State vs. Arizona spread Arizona -10 Iowa State vs. Arizona over/under 50.5 Iowa State vs. Arizona money line Arizona -325, Iowa State +260

Arizona is off to its best start to a season in 12 years, riding a four-game winning streak since an 11-point loss at then-No. 15 BYU. The Wildcats have won by an average of 20.8 points during that stretch, entering the AP Top 25. Iowa State has alternated wins and losses in every game this season, and it is coming off a loss to BYU before having a bye last week. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita leads the second-best passing attack in the conference, while Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor has completed just 57.4% of his passes for 1,001 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 14 Houston vs. No. 10 Utah preview

Houston vs. Utah kickoff 10:15 p.m. ET Houston vs. Utah spread Utah -6.5 Houston vs. Utah over/under 56.5 Houston vs. Utah money line Utah -250, Houston +205

There is a crucial Big 12 showdown to wrap up Saturday's slate, as these top-15 teams battle in Salt Lake City. Utah is unbeaten following its narrow win over Colorado last week, while Houston is coming off a win over then-No. 18 Oklahoma State. Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman threw for a career-high 343 yards and five touchdowns, giving him at least 239 yards in five consecutive games. He ranks second nationally in passing touchdowns and 16th in passing yards. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier leads an offense that sits atop the Big 12 in points per game (40.2) and ranks third in total offense. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Week 8 college football betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users must be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

If you are interested in signing up for DraftKings and claiming its welcome bonus, you can follow these simple steps:

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users just place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

To sign up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the promo, you can follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSSPORTSBR250. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't opened a bet365 account and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get up to $500 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users up to $500 in No Sweat Bets after their first wager of at least $5. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

How does the Hard Rock Bet promo code work?

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Whether the bet wins or loses, Hard Rock Bet will issue 10 No Sweat Bet Tokens, arriving once per day for 10 consecutive days. Each token expires at 11:59 p.m. the day it was issued.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Week 8 college football betting trends

Duke vs. Virginia

Virginia is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 meetings against the Blue Devils.

The Over is 6-1 in Duke's last seven games as an underdog.

NC State vs. Stanford

The Over is 4-0 in Stanford's last four games following a win.

The Over is 5-1 in Stanford's previous six games as an underdog.

LSU vs. Auburn

The Under is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between LSU and Auburn.

Auburn is 2-4 ATS this season.

Indiana vs. Michigan

Michigan is 3-1 ATS in its past four meetings against Indiana.

The Under is 8-1 in Michigan's last nine home games.

West Virginia vs. TCU

The Under is 5-1 in the last six meetings between West Virginia and TCU.

West Virginia is 3-0-1 ATS in its past four games on the road.

Texas Tech vs. Cincinnati

The Over is 4-0 in Cincinnati's past four games following a win.

Texas Tech is 3-0 ATS in its past three games.

Pitt vs. Miami

The Over is 4-0 in Pitt's last four games as a road underdog.

The Hurricanes are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cal vs. SMU

The Under is 8-1 in SMU's last nine games at home.

The home team has covered the spread in each of the last two meetings between Cal and SMU.

Baylor vs. Kansas

The Under is 5-0 in Baylor's last five games following an ATS loss

Baylor is 5-0 ATS in its last five meetings with Kansas.

Oregon vs. Illinois

The Over is 5-1 in Illinois' last six games overall.

Oregon is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

The Over is 5-1 in the last six meetings between Texas A&M and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 ATS this season.

BYU vs. UCF

The Cougars are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as a road favorite

The Under is 4-1 in BYU's past five games on the road.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina

Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its last six meetings against South Carolina.

The Under is 4-0 in Tennessee's last four games following a win.

Michigan State vs. UCLA

The Under is 4-0 in Michigan State's last four games on the road.

UCLA is 6-0-1 ATS in its last seven games overall.

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State

The Under is 6-2 in Oklahoma's last eight games on the road.

The Over is 8-2 in Mississippi State's last 10 games at home as an underdog.

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State is 5-0 ATS in its last five home games.

The Under is 4-0 in Oklahoma State's last four games against an opponent with a losing record.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

The Under is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between Virginia Tech and Clemson.

The Under is 7-1 in Virginia Tech's last eight road games.

USC vs. Wisconsin

The Under is 8-0 in Wisconsin's last eight games played in October.

The Trojans are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Ole Miss vs. Texas

The Over is 6-1 in Ole Miss' last seven games on the road.

Texas is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

Syracuse vs. UNC

The Under is 5-0 in UNC's last five games as a favorite.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 ATS in their last six games played in October.

Iowa State vs. Arizona

The Under is 8-2 in Arizona's last 10 games at home.

The Under is 5-0 in Iowa State's last five games on the road.

Houston vs. Utah

The Utes are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings against an opponent with a winning record.

Houston is 1-3 ATS in its last four games.

Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

CFB Week 8 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner Spread The number of points the favorite is projected to win by Over/Under The projected total number of points in the game Team total The projected points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a certain milestone of points (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Betting on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple bets into one ticket with longer odds Season win total Betting on how many wins a team records during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the College Football Playoff Heisman Trophy winner Betting on the Heisman Trophy winner Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the CFP

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -300 to win, a $300 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +300 money line pays out $300.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 9.5 points needs to win by at least 10 points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to nine points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the expected total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 53.5 requires 54 points to go Over and 53 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 17.5 points needs to score at least 18 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 20 points. The first team to score 20 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread and over/under, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one ticket, so the odds are drastically higher than the single wagers on their own. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the projected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With the season at the halfway point, many of the win totals have changed drastically since the start of the campaign.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to shift throughout the season.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff picture is starting to take shape, and bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship game right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated each week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will win the trophy in 2026.

Week 8 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) -105

Darian Mensah (Miami) +290

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +650

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +1500

Jesse Legree (Oregon State) +2100

Bear Bachmeier (BYU) +2150

Malachi Toney (Miami) +2200

Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) +5500

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +7400

Josh Hoover (Indiana) +8000

Bet on the Heisman Trophy winner by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated each week throughout the season. Miami (-3500) and Georgia (-1100) have the shortest odds heading into Week 8.

Get started at BetMGM here:

How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined by the odds attached to each bet. A favorite is designated by negative odds (-), while underdogs are designated by positive odds (+) in the American odds format. A $200 wager at -200 returns a $100 profit with a winning bet, and a $200 bet at +200 odds returns a $400 profit.

Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread. Parlays, which combine multiple bets into one ticket, significantly increase the potential payout. Once you place a bet, you are locked in at that price regardless of whether the odds shift.