The stakes continue to rise as the college football season wears on, but you can still collect more than $3,000 in sign-up bonuses for college football betting by using the top sportsbook promos from some of the best betting apps. The Week 9 college football schedule includes more than 50 more games spread out across Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida in a huge SEC rivalry game. Both teams are coming off a bye week and are in the College Football Playoff hunt, but the latest Week 9 college football odds list Georgia as the 10.5-point favorite. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three months of free NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager:

In the only other ranked matchup this weekend, No. 13 Texas Tech will host No. 22 Arizona in a matchup with potential Big 12 Championship Game and therefore CFP implications. Texas Tech is favored by 3.5 at home, and the over/under is 54.5, but you can bet any of the Week 9 college football lines to earn your bonuses, and our Week 9 college football betting guide explains how. It also previews the biggest matchups, highlights Week 9 college football betting trends, and defines important college football wagering terminology. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the promo code CBSBET365:

If you're wondering how to bet on college football, or where to bet on college football Week 9, our 2026 CFB Week 8 betting guide highlights some of the best college football promo codes, including the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code.

You can use these sign-up offers to load your account with bonus bets and other new user perks. We'll also offer an intro to college football wagering that gives you everything you need to know before you begin college football betting. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

How to bet on Week 9 college football

The Week 9 college football schedule showcases one of football's greatest coaches going against the No. 1 team in the nation with Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels against No. 1 Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET in what's sure to be a hugely popular Week 9 college football betting option. The Week 9 college football slate is filled with other strong matchups as well after three more top-10 teams lost last week, creating plenty of ways to explore college football betting on wagers such as winners, spreads, totals, props, and more. With the 2026 college football season more than two months old, sports betting apps are still offering many sportsbook promos from the nation's largest sportsbooks for new and existing users.

Online sports betting is now legal in more than 30 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and with their growing prevalence, many of the top sports betting sites, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, Hard Rock Bet, bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook and Caesars, continue to offer strong promotions as the 2026 college football season continues. With Week 9 of the college football season here, all of these top sports betting apps are offering ways to help boost your bankroll as fall continues.

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2026 Week 9 college football odds, schedule

Thursday, Oct. 29

Florida Atlantic at North Texas (-13.5, 77.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Troy at James Madison (-21, 49.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 30

Tulane at Charlotte (+10, 46.5), 7 p.m. ET

Baylor at UCF (-1.5, 47.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Kent State at Sacramento State (-10, 46.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 31

No. 5 Notre Dame vs Navy (+30.5, 53.5), 12 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech (-3.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

Boston College at Duke (-7.5, 47.5), 12 p.m. ET

California at NC State (-7, 56.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 19 SMU at Syracuse (+9.5, 58.5), 12 p.m. ET

No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa (-3.5, 36.5), 12 p.m. ET

Illinois at Maryland (+2.5, 54.5), 12 p.m. ET

UAB at USF (-7.5, 42.5), 12 p.m. ET

Bowling Green at Western Michigan (-13, 44.5), 12 p.m. ET

Michigan at Rutgers (+13.5, 46.5), 12:30 p.m. ET

Auburn at No. 12 Ole Miss (-13, 57), 12:45 p.m. ET

Marshall at Old Dominion (+2.5, 44.5), 1 p.m. ET

Kansas State at Colorado (+2.5, 47.5), 2 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (-6.5, 58.5), 2 p.m. ET

UConn at Air Force (-2.5, 53.5), 3 p.m. ET

Temple at East Carolina (-6, 49.5), 3 p.m. ET

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama (+5, 57.5), 3 p.m. ET

Stanford at Louisville (-22.5, 61.5), 3:15 p.m. ET

No. 17 Florida vs No. 3 Georgia (-11.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona State at No. 8 BYU (-16.5, 48.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Kansas at TCU (-6, 46.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana (-20, 42.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 20 Northwestern at Oregon (-3.5, 47.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Colorado State at Utah State (-6.5, 63.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTEP at North Dakota State (-25.5, 43.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

Southern Miss at ULM (+3.5, 56.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

FIU at Liberty (-14, 45.5), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati (+6.5, 56.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

Virginia at No. 14 Wake Forest (-12.5, 49.5), 3:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico at San Jose State (+14, 41.5), 4 p.m. ET

South Carolina at Oklahoma (-4.5, 44), 4:15 p.m. ET

Purdue at Penn State (-7.5, 54.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Nevada at No. 7 UCLA (-22.5, 44.5), 4:15 p.m. ET

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (-5.5, 55.5), 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Iowa State (+9.5, 56.5), 7 p.m. ET

Clemson at Florida State (-6, 49.5), 7 p.m. ET

Washington State at San Diego State (-2.5, 48.5), 7 p.m. ET

Mississippi State at No. 11 Texas (-20.5, 50.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech at Pitt (-7.5, 53.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 Miami at North Carolina (+14.5, 52), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Ohio State at USC (+7, 51.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 23 Missouri at Arkansas (+10, 49), 7:45 p.m. ET

Washington at Nebraska (-8.5, 49.5), 8 p.m. ET

Army at Memphis (-6, 58.5), 8 p.m. ET

Texas State at Boise State (-11, 63.5), 10 p.m. ET

NIU at UNLV (-24.5, 53.5), 10:30 p.m. ET

Oregon State at Fresno State (+5.5, 58.5), 11 p.m. ET

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic preview

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday) North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic spread North Texas -13.5 North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic over/under 76.5 North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic money line North Texas -549, FAU +400

Two of the top teams in the AAC go head-to-head on Thursday night in Denton. North Texas and FAU are each 5-2 on the season, but the Mean Green are off to a perfect 3-0 start in conference play, and the Owls are 3-1 in the league. These are two prolific offenses and two atrocious defenses, so expect fireworks as indicated by the sky-high over/under. North Texas ranks second in scoring (43.1 ppg) and 116th in scoring defense (30.1 ppg), while FAU ranks 17th in scoring (37.3 ppg) and 129th in scoring defense (34.0 ppg). Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

UCF vs. Baylor preview

UCF vs. Baylor kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET (Friday) UCF vs. Baylor spread UCF -1.5 UCF vs. Baylor over/under 48.5 UCF vs. Baylor money line UCF -120, Baylor +100

The Knights are coming off the biggest win of the second Scott Frost era, upsetting BYU 39-31 at home last week. Now they'll look to keep the momentum going against a Baylor squad that has a matching record of 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Bears have lost two in a row after a 4-1 start, but Dave Aranda's defense is only allowing 16.1 ppg (19th in the nation). Baylor has won both head-to-head matchups since UCF joined the Big 12 in 2023. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame preview

Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame kickoff Noon ET Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -30.5 Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame over/under 55.5 Navy vs. No. 5 Notre Dame money line Navy +2800, Notre Dame -10000

Notre Dame leads this series 82-13-1 and has won eight in a row against Navy. The Midshipmen are off to a 2-5 start and are 1-6 against the spread this season, and they'll catch the Fighting Irish coming off a loss to BYU and having had a bye week to stew about it. However, Navy has been difficult for Notre Dame to handle on a neutral field in the past. They played them tight (35-32) in Baltimore in 2022, won in Jacksonville in 2016, and won in East Rutherford, N.J. in 2010. Saturday's matchup will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona preview

No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona kickoff Noon ET No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona spread Texas Tech -3.5 No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona over/under 54.5 No. 13 Texas Tech vs. No. 22 Arizona money line Texas Tech -156, Arizona +130

Joey McGuire led the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and a CFP appearance last season, and Brent Brennan oversaw a five-win improvement with the Wildcats finishing 9-4 in his second season. Now they're both looking the part of Big 12 title contenders, as both teams are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. However, Texas Tech was dominated at Cincinnati last week, and Arizona beat it's last three opponents by a combined 84 points, which included a 34-7 win over the Bearcats. Noah Fifita is one of the nation's best quarterbacks and Will Hammond still looks a little uncomfortable out there. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin preview

Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin kickoff Noon ET Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin spread Iowa -3.5 Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin over/under 36.5 Iowa vs. No. 25 Wisconsin money line Iowa -166, Wisconsin +138

The Hawkeyes are coming off a gutting 13-10 loss to Minnesota, and the Badgers pulled off a 24-7 upset at home against USC. Now they're both 5-2 entering a Week 9 clash, but Wisconsin is 3-1 in the Big Ten, and Iowa is 2-2. The Hawkeyes have won four in a row in the rivalry, and now Wisconsin only holds a one-game (49-48-2) advantage in the all-time series. This will be the 100th all-time meeting in the Battle for the Heartland rivalry, and another slugfest feels fitting for these teams. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia preview

Florida vs. Georgia kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Florida vs. Georgia spread Georgia -11.5 Florida vs. Georgia over/under 55.5 Florida vs. Georgia money line Georgia -440, Florida +340

It's a neutral-site game on paper, but this year's Florida vs. Georgia matchup taking place in the Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, the Bulldogs should have a significant fan advantage. Both teams had an additional week to prepare for this top-20 matchup, with both programs on a bye last week. Florida (5-2, 3-2 SEC) reveled in its bye week following its 27-24 win over No. 7 Texas on Oct. 17. The Gators held Arch Manning to 173 passing yards and Texas to 278 total yards. Meanwhile, Georgia (6-1, 4-1) had to stew over its loss and fall from No. 1 in the rankings after a shocking 27-24 loss to unranked Auburn. Both teams have top-10 offenses, with Florida No. 8 (37.5 points per game) and Georgia No. 5 (39.7 ppg). Georgia leads the all-time series, 58-44-2, and for the first time in 32 years, Georgia vs. Florida won't be played in Jacksonville, Florida. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Minnesota vs. No. 4 Indiana preview

Minnesota vs. Indiana kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Minnesota vs. Indiana spread Indiana -20.5 Minnesota vs. Indiana over/under 42.5 Minnesota vs. Indiana money line Indiana -1450, Minnesota +850

It wasn't pretty, but Indiana defeated Michigan, 13-6, in overtime last week after falling to Ohio State, 19-15, the week before. After a high-powered offense led by Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza last year, the Hoosiers (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) have relied more on their defense lately. Indiana ranks fifth in scoring defense (13.7 ppg allowed) and eighth in yards per play allowed (4.2). The defending national champions have the No. 42 scoring offense, averaging 30.6 ppg. Meanwhile, Minnesota improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten with a 13-10 win over Iowa last week. Minnesota leads the all-time series 40-26-3, but this is the first time the Golden Gophers go against a Curt Cignetti Hoosiers team, with the schools' last meeting in 2021. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, plus three months free of NBA League Pass:

Arizona State vs. No. 8 BYU preview

Arizona State vs. BYU kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Arizona State vs. BYU spread BYU -16.5 Arizona State vs. BYU over/under 48.5 Arizona State vs. BYU money line BYU -750, Arizona State +525

BYU's time in the top five was short-lived, falling to unranked UCF, 39-31, in double overtime last week. But the Cougars are still 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. The last time they played at home, BYU knocked off No. 2 Notre Dame, 28-24, in Utah. Arizona State (4-3, 3-3) has alternated wins and losses in every game this season, and the Sun Devils are coming off a 28-17 win over Kansas State. Arizona State has played two top-10 teams this season, and the Sun Devils lost both by at least 25 points. The Sun Devils lead the all-time series 21-8, but BYU has won three of the last four head-to-head. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets for college football games:

No. 20 Northwestern vs. Oregon

Northwestern vs. Oregon kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET Northwestern vs. Oregon spread Oregon 3.5 Northwestern vs. Oregon over/under 47.5 Northwestern vs. Oregon money line Oregon -175, Northwestern +145

Northwestern rolls into Eugene, Oregon, on a four-game winning streak. The Wildcats defeated Rutgers, 42-14, last week to improve to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Big Ten. Quarterback Aidan Chiles has 12 passing touchdowns with one interception, plus nine rushing scores this season. Northwestern ranks in the top 20 in both scoring offense (34.8 ppg, 20th) and scoring defense (16.3 ppg, 13th). Meanwhile, it's been a rough season for Oregon. The preseason No. 2 Ducks are unranked and coming off a 21-10 loss to Illinois to drop to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten. Dante Moore hasn't played since taking a hit to the head on a slide against USC on Sept. 26, and Oregon is 1-2 over those next three games. Oregon announced Monday it doesn't expect Moore to play again this season. Oregon defeated Northwestern, 34-14, last season. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 6 Utah vs. Cincinnati

Utah vs. Cincinnati kickoff 3:45 p.m. ET Utah vs. Cincinnati spread Utah -6.5 Utah vs. Cincinnati over/under 56.6 Utah vs. Cincinnati money line Utah -255, Cincinnati +210

The Utes improved to 7-0 (4-0 Big 12) with a 21-13 win over No. 14 Houston last week to move up four spots to No. 6 in the nation. Utah is knocking on top-five status due to an elite defense, with the Utes allowing 14.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation. Utah is 31st in scoring offense (32.7 ppg). Meanwhile, Cincinnati looks to pull off back-to-back top-10 upsets after defeating No. 8 Texas Tech, 37-24, at home. The Bearcats remain at home on Saturday, where they are 5-0 this season. Cincinnati is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. The Utes defeated the Bearcats, 45-14, last season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

Clemson vs. Florida State preview

Clemson vs. Florida State kickoff 7 p.m. ET Clemson vs. Florida State spread Florida State -6 Clemson vs. Florida State over/under 49.5 Clemson vs. Florida State money line Florida State -218, Clemson +180

Clemson and Florida State are both amid disappointing seasons, as the Tigers are trying to avoid starting 4-4 or worse in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-05, while the Seminoles are trying to avoid starting 3-5 or worse for the fifth time in 10 years. Clemson has won nine of the last 10 games between these teams, with the lone loss coming in 2023. Florida State is riding a five-game home winning streak, while Clemson has scored 28 points or fewer in 10 straight games against FBS teams. The Tigers have the fewest passing touchdowns (2) in the FBS this season. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 here to get $350 in FanCash:

No. 1 Miami vs. North Carolina preview

Miami vs. North Carolina kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Miami vs. North Carolina spread Miami -14.5 Miami vs. North Carolina over/under 52.5 Miami vs. North Carolina money line Miami -675, North Carolina +490

This is the first meeting between these rivals since 2023, and North Carolina owns a five-game winning streak in the series. However, Miami is a perfect 30-0 as the No. 1 team against an unranked opponent, while North Carolina is 0-11 against the AP No. 1 all-time. Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah has the best completion percentage in college football this season, and wide receiver Malachi Toney has the most receptions in the country. They are second and third on the Heisman Trophy odds board, respectively, trailing Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here for $250 in bet reset tokens as a new user:

No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC preview

Ohio State vs. USC kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Ohio State vs. USC spread Ohio State -6.5 Ohio State vs. USC over/under 51.5 Ohio State vs. USC money line Ohio State -245, USC +200

This is the first time these teams are meeting in Big Ten play, as it is the first meeting since Ohio State won the 2017 Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes are seeking their first regular season win over the Trojans since 1964, losing four straight games since then. These are the top two passing teams in the Big Ten, as Ohio State ranks first and USC ranks second. Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is expected to miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered in a 19-15 win over Indiana in Week 7. Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey is expected to make his first career start. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

No. 11 Texas vs. Mississippi State preview

Texas vs. Mississippi State kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Texas vs. Mississippi State spread Texas -20.5 Texas vs. Mississippi State over/under 50.5 Texas vs. Mississippi State money line Texas -1450, Mississippi State +850

It has been a disappointing October for these teams, as they are a combined 1-5 in October after entering the month a combined 8-0. Texas is coming off a 34-27 win over then-No. 7 Ole Miss, hanging on after leading 24-3 at halftime. The Longhorns picked up a 45-38 win over Mississippi State in overtime last season. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 71.4% of his passes and averaged 335.5 passing yards per game in two meetings with Mississippi State. Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor is out for the rest of the season due to a toe injury, leaving Parker Puckett as the starter. Puckett completed 17 of 24 passes for 158 yards in a loss to Oklahoma last week. Bet on college football by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager:

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh preview

Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh kickoff 7:30 p.m. ET Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh spread Pitt -7.5 Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh over/under 54.5 Georgia Tech vs. Pittsburgh money line Pittsburgh -305, Georgia Tech +245

Pittsburgh is desperately hoping to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday night, as it has suffered consecutive losses to North Carolina, Boston College and No. 1 Miami. The Panthers lost the first two games by single digits before getting crushed by the Hurricanes in a 52-23 final. Georgia Tech has lost five of its first seven games this season, with its wins coming against Mercer and Duke. The Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games to Virginia Tech and Boston College since their win over the Blue Devils. They need to win four of their final five games to secure bowl eligibility. Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets:

Week 9 college football betting promos and bonus offers

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Week 9 college football betting trends

Cal vs. NC State

The Over is 5-1 in NC State's last six games.

Cal is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

The Under is 9-0 in Wisconsin's last nine games in October.

Iowa is 6-1 ATS in its last seven meetings against Wisconsin.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech

The Under is 7-1 in Arizona's last eight games against a team with a winning record.

Both teams are 3-1 ATS in their last four games.

Notre Dame vs. Navy

The favorite is 6-1 ATS in the last seven meetings between Navy and Notre Dame.

The Over is 4-0 in Notre Dame's last four games as a favorite.

SMU vs. Syracuse

The Over is 4-0 in Syracuse's last four games overall.

SMU is 5-3 ATS in its last eight games.

Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Auburn is 5-0 ATS in its last five meetings against Ole Miss in Oxford.

The road team is 6-1-1 ATS in the last eight meetings between Ole Miss and Auburn.

Kansas State vs. Colorado

Colorado is 3-0 ATS in the last three meetings against Kansas State.

The Over is 6-1 in the last seven meetings at Colorado.

Florida vs. Georgia

The Over is 7-0 in Georgia's last seven games as a favorite.

Florida is 4-0 ATS in its last four games following a bye week.

Arizona State vs. BYU

BYU is 6-0 ATS in its last six games as a home favorite.

BYU is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five games following a loss.

Minnesota vs. Indiana

The Over is 6-0 in Minnesota's last six games on the road.

Minnesota is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against Indiana.

Kansas vs. TCU

The road team is 3-0-1 ATS in its last four meetings between Kansas and TCU.

The Over is 6-0 in Kansas' last six games against a team with a losing record.

Northwestern vs. Oregon

Northwestern is 5-0-1 ATS against a team with a winning record.

Northwestern is 3-0-1 ATS in its last four games as an underdog.

Utah vs. Cincinnati

Utah is 6-0 ATS against a team with a winning record.

The Utes are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as a favorite.

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

The Over is 4-1 in South Carolina's last five games overall.

South Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Purdue vs. Penn State

The Over is 8-2 in Purdue's last 10 games overall.

Penn State is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings against Purdue.

Clemson vs. Florida State

The Under is 6-0 in FSU's last six games at home.

The favorite is 7-1 ATS in the last eight meetings between Clemson and Florida State.

Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

The road team is 5-0 ATS in the last five meetings.

The Under is 4-0 in Pitt's last four games at home.

Mississippi State vs. Texas

Texas is 1-5 ATS in its last six games overall.

Mississippi State is 0-3 ATS in its last three games.

Miami vs. North Carolina

The Over is 4-0 in Miami's last four games as a favorite.

UNC is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 meetings against Miami.

Ohio State vs. USC

The Over is 8-0 in USC's last eight games as a home underdog.

Ohio State is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite.

Washington vs. Nebraska

The Over is 7-1 in Nebraska's last eight games as a home favorite.

Nebraska is 4-0 ATS in its last four meetings against a Big Ten opponent.

Oregon State vs. Fresno State

The Over is 5-0 in Oregon State's last five games against a team with a winning record.

Fresno State is 4-0 ATS in its last four games at home.

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CFB Week 9 betting options and wagers

Popular wagers Definition Money line Betting on the winner of the game Spread The number of points the favorite is expected to win by Over/Under The expected total number of points in the game Team total The expected points for an individual team Race to X points Betting on the first team to reach a certain milestone (10, 20, 30, etc.) First-half lines Wagering on first-half spread, money line, over/under, team total and more Parlays Combining multiple wagers into one bet with longer odds Season win total Betting on how many wins a team finishes with during the regular season Conference winner Betting on a team to win its conference College Football Playoff winner Betting on a team to win the College Football Playoff Heisman Trophy winner Betting on the Heisman Trophy Make/miss College Football Playoff Betting on a team to make or miss the College Football Playoff

Money line

A money line bet is the simplest way to bet on college football games, as it only requires bettors to pick the winner. If a team is -200 to win, a $200 bet pays out $100, while a $100 bet on a +200 money line pays out $200.

Spread

The spread levels the playing field, as it is the expected number of points a team is supposed to win by. A team favored by 6.5 points needs to win by at least seven points to cover the spread, while the underdog needs to keep the margin to six points or fewer (or win outright) to cover the spread.

Over/Under

This is the expected total number of points scored in the game. An over/under of 49.5 requires 50 points to go Over and 49 points or fewer to go Under.

Team total

Bettors can also wager on the total number of points for each individual team. A team with an over/under of 20.5 points needs to score at least 21 points to go Over its team total.

Race to X points

A quick betting option for college football games is the race to a certain number of points, such as the race to 15 points. The first team to score 15 points in the game is the winning side of the bet.

First-half lines

First-half lines include a money line, spread, team total and over/under, where bettors are able to wager on these popular markets, but they only apply to the first half.

Parlays

Parlays combine multiple bets into one wager, so the odds are drastically higher than the single wagers on their own. However, every leg of the parlay must win in order for the bet to cash.

Season win total

Every team has a season win total, which is the projected number of wins for that team in the 2026-27 regular season. With the season at the halfway point, many of the win totals have changed significantly since the start of the campaign.

Conference winner



There are odds for every major conference winner, including odds to reach the conference championship game. These odds continue to change throughout the season.

College Football Playoff winner

The College Football Playoff picture is continuing to take shape, and bettors can wager on the winner of the national championship game right now. Every major sportsbook has College Football Playoff lines that are updated each week throughout the season.

Heisman Trophy winner

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most well-known awards in sports, and there are odds for which player will win the trophy in 2026.

Week 9 Heisman Trophy winner odds at DraftKings (odds subject to change)

Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) +122

Darian Mensah (Miami) +270

Malachi Toney (Miami) +360

CJ Carr (Notre Dame) +2000

Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) +2400

Jesse Legree (Oregon State) +3000

Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) +4000

Gunner Stockton (Georgia) +5000

Gio Lopez (Wake Forest) +7000

Keelon Russell (Alabama) +8000

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Make/miss College Football Playoff

Every team has odds to make or miss the College Football Playoff field. These lines are also updated each week throughout the season. Miami (-3300) and Indiana (-1400) have the shortest odds heading into Week 9.

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How college football betting payouts work

College football betting payouts are determined using American odds, with the minus sign (-) indicating the favorite and the plus sign (+) indicating the underdog. The total payout includes the original stake along with the potential profit, and they change drastically depending on the type of market. Standard spreads are -110 at sportsbooks, meaning bettors need to wager $110 to win $100 on a successful bet. Moneyline bets are the most common types of college football bets, as it is simply picking the winner without a point spread

Parlays can increase payouts exponentially, but every leg of the parlay needs to win in order for the bet to cash. A standard two-leg parlay of -110 wagers pays +264, with a winning $100 bet resulting in a $264 profit. Underdogs pay more than favorites because the betting market considers those teams less likely to win.