The Saturday Week 7 schedule features another hard-hitting slate of top contests like No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana, Auburn vs. No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 14 Tennessee, leading into a top-10 matchup of No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Despite being on the road, the Fighting Irish are 10-point favorites in the latest Week 7 college football odds for anyone wondering how to bet on college football today. You can find several college football sports betting promos below in order to figure out where to bet on college football today. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or deciding how to bet on college football Week 7 and where to bet on college football, our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. No. 15 Kentucky takes on Oklahoma, which defeated previously No. 1 Texas last week, also at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Sooners are 7-point favorites at home in the latest Week 7 college football odds. Continue reading to find some of the best sportsbook promos at the best sports betting sites that are available for college football Week 7, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 7 college football

How to bet on college football

Look over the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks. Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable. Review the latest odds and identify your top picks. Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass

New users don't need a code for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates as one of the largest betting apps and get three free months of NBA League Pass.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, birthdate and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days for a total of eight $25 bonus bet tokens. After your first $5+ bet, a link to claim your three free months of NBA League Pass will be sent to the email address registered to your DraftKings account.

Get started at DraftKings here:

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a specific code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest sports betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a daily $5+ wager to be awarded bonus bets every day for your first seven days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day, whether the wager wins or loses, for a maximum of $350 in bonus bets.

5. Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

The newest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users simply place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Create an account, filling out information such as name, email, birthdate, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. Users must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to wager.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in Bet Reset tokens after creating a new account. Caesars awards one Bet Reset token immediately, a second within 24–48 hours, and then one more per day for the next three days for a total of five days.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250". Create your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a minimum wager of $10, paid regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. Those looking to claim $200 in bonus bets can follow the steps below. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but the bonus bets expire after seven days.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first-time minimum deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager of at least $10 on any market.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $500 in No Sweat Bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $500 in No Sweat Bets, paid over 10 days. New users must make a $5+ bet at -500 odds or longer to claim this offer. After making their first bet, users receive a $50 No Sweat Bet daily for their first 10 days. There's no specific code required to claim the offer. You must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information, such as email, name, date of birth and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get 10 No Sweat bet tokens daily for 10 days. Each token can be used for a maximum wager of $50. Bonus bets expire in seven days.

This offer is valid in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.