Between Boston College vs. Rutgers and Kansas vs. Missouri, Friday is the perfect time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades as a new user. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Kickoff for Rutgers vs. Boston College is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Missouri vs. Kansas in the Border Showdown kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. We'll highlight several available Kalshi prediction markets and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as from our team of experts. They've locked in three predictions for today's Kalshi best trades.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Boston College vs. Rutgers: Eagles to win ($0.61 per share)

Boston College vs. Rutgers: More than 54.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Kansas vs. Missouri: Jayhawks to win ($0.33 per share)

Boston College vs. Rutgers predictions: Eagles to win

Boston College's season began on a sour note, as they suffered a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati on the road in Week 1. However, things were even worse for Rutgers, which was shocked by a 37-21 defeat at the hands of UMass, which went 0-12 a season ago. Now Bill O'Brien and Greg Schiano are both in warm seats, and the two former NFL head coaches both need a win to rally their respective fan bases. However, Boston College at least outgained its opponent by nearly 50 yards, and the model likes the Eagles at home, predicting they win in 60% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Boston College to win at $0.61 per share and Rutgers to win at $0.41 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Boston College vs. Rutgers predictions: More than 54.5 points scored

Both of these programs were ultimately undone by the turnover margin last week, with Boston College coughing the ball up twice and Rutgers giving it away four times. Neither team were able to force a turnover either, but a cleaner game from Dylan Lonergan and Mason McKenzie at quarterback should make each offense serviceable. These run defenses were also atrocious in Week 1, with Rutgers giving up 200 yards on the ground and Boston College giving up 254 rushing yards.

Kalshi prices more than 54.5 points at $0.49 per share, while fewer than 54.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Kansas vs. Missouri predictions: Jayhawks to win

The Border Showdown was renewed last season after a 14-year break, and Missouri managed a 42-31 win at home. However, Kansas has the home-field advantage this time around, and the offense looked dynamic in a tune-up game against Long Island last week. The Jayhawks piled up 613 yards of total offense and ran 76 plays, with Lance Leipold pushing his offense to go faster and harder. The model predicts that Kansas picks up the win in 57% of simulations.

Kansas is priced at $0.33 per share to win on Kalshi, while Missouri is priced at $0.67 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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