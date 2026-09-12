The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS grants new users with $25 in bonus trading credits after your first $25 worth of trades. Saturday's college football schedule is anchored by Ohio State vs. Texas ($0.53) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturdayr

Texas vs. Ohio State: Longhorns to win ($0.53 per share)

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Fewer than 41.5 points scored ($0.56 per share)

Texas vs. Ohio State predictions: Longhorns to win

"Last year, the Buckeyes managed a 14-7 victory over the Longhorns in a defensive battle. Quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Arch Manning each put up modest numbers in their respective big-stage debuts, but Sayin's late TD pass to Carnell Tate was a difference-maker," SportsLine college football expert Josh Nagel said. "Now, the scene shifts to Austin for the rematch. While we're cognizant of Ohio State's dominance in recent years, the Longhorns have some advantages. Memorial Stadium is a difficult place to play for any opponent in a primetime showcase affair, and the projected 90-degree heat should work in the Longhorns' favor. What's more, their defense held Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith to just 43 yards on 6 catches."

Kalshi prices No. 4 Texas at $0.53 per share to win at home, while No. 1 Ohio State is priced at $0.48 per share to win on the road. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Iowa vs. Iowa State predictions: Fewer than 41.5 points scored

"Iowa added 16 players through the transfer portal, and none of them were a quarterback to replace Mark Gronowski. Iowa State lost Rocco Becht and head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State, leaving them with Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor to take over at quarterback," SportsLine college football expert Micah Roberts said. "No starters return on offense or defense for Iowa State. But this rivalry will have them play better than they are, and the game will stay close."

Fewer than 41.5 combined points scored is priced at $0.56 per share, while more than 41.5 points scored is priced at $0.45 per share. You can also adjust the slider from as low as 21.5 points to as high as 63.5 points for variable pricing. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.