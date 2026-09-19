The all-new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Saturday's college football. Lane Kiffin and No. 7 LSU will head to Oxford to play Ole Miss on Saturday night. LSU trades at $0.585 per share to beat Ole Miss, who trades at $0.415 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Elsewhere Saturday, Kalshi prices UCLA at $0.855 per share to beat a Purdue team still working through last week's double overtime loss to Wake Forest. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Alabama vs. Florida State predictions

Alabama enters Saturday 2-0, while Florida State is 1-1 after a 27-24 loss to SMU on Sept. 7, sandwiched around a 34-17 win over New Mexico State to open the year. SportsLine's David Bearman likes Alabama to keep rolling, calling it a team "out for revenge against Florida State." Wide receiver Devin Carter is one of several Florida State players dealing with undisclosed or back injuries this week, while Alabama's own injury report lists one running back with an ankle issue. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.915 per share to win, with Florida State trading at $0.095 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

LSU is 2-0 after routs of Clemson (51-10) and Louisiana Tech (45-14), while Ole Miss reached the same record with a walkoff field goal over then No. 24 Louisville (41-38) and a 41-9 win over Charlotte in its home opener. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was added to the injury report this week with a shoulder issue, a notable addition given how central he's been to LSU's offense so far. Kalshi prices LSU at $0.585 per share to win the Magnolia Bowl, with Ole Miss trading at $0.415 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

UCLA vs. Purdue predictions

UCLA is 2-0 entering Saturday's late West Coast kickoff, while Purdue is 1-1 after last week's 38-36 double overtime loss to Wake Forest. SportsLine's Mike Tierney flagged the late kickoff time itself as a factor for East Coast viewers, noting there are "late starts for teams from the Eastern time zone." Kalshi prices UCLA at $0.855 per share to win, with Purdue trading at $0.145 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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