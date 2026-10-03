The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Saturday night's loaded slate of college football games. Texas Tech will take on Colorado at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Texas Tech trading at $0.82 per share to win outright. More than 49.5 points scored in Colorado vs. Texas Tech is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Saturday trading preview

Texas Tech vs. Colorado predictions

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday, but it will be tough as they face undefeated Texas Tech, the reigning Big 12 champs. The Buffs took down Georgia Tech and Weber State to begin 2026, but they were blown out by Northwestern two weeks ago and fell at Baylor last weekend. Texas Tech hasn't looked as dominant as it did in 2025, but the Red Raiders are 4-0, including a close win over a ranked Houston squad. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Colorado winning in 40% of its simulations. Trade on the game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Miami vs. Clemson predictions

Miami visits Memorial Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against Clemson, which won the teams' last meeting 40-10 in Miami in November 2022. Miami enters unbeaten at 4-0, while Clemson is 3-1 (2-0 ACC) after beating Wake Forest. Miami is trading at $0.865 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Clemson trades at $0.135 per share. Trade on the game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus.

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.